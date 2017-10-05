Cam Newton's sexist remark against female reporter is NFL's latest snafu

Add Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton giving a sexist response to a female reporter asking a question in a press conference on Wednesday to the long list of issues the NFL is dealing with right now

UPDATE: Jourdan Rodrigue posted an apology of her own on Twitter on Thursday after a website called blacksportsonline.com published a post headlined: Reporter Jourdan Rodrigue Who Was Target of Cam Newton’s Sexist Comment Previously Made Racist Comments on Twitter

Jourdan Rodrigue is a Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer. One could assume she’s constantly in Panthers press conferences and known to Newton, but when she asked him a legitimate question, she was laughed at for literally being a female.

Rodrigue: “I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well. Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Newton actually smirked mid-question and cringed. Watch.

The clip was shared around on social media shortly afterward and Rodrigue tweeted a response to Newton.

She also tweeted that she had talked to him about it after the press conference and said that “it was worse,” although exactly what that meant or what was worse about it.

Rodrigue shouldn’t have to defend her own knowledge of football and ability to do her own job. But I will.

Incidentally, I actually learned what a route was in fourth grade when I played football every day at recess. I wonder if that’s funny to Newton, too.

Here are a few of Rodrigue’s recent bylines for The Observer.

What Cam Newton needs from Christian McCaffrey, receivers group in 2017

Panthers free agency frenzy is over. Here’s what it means for team’s draft strategy.

10 things we learned from the opening of Carolina’s 2nd session of OTAs

The Association for Women in Sports Media released a statement demanding better treatment for women in sports media.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared a statement from Panthers spokesman Steven Juston who said Newton talked to Rodrigue and expressed regret for using those words.

“We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team,” he added.

The NFL also released a statement, which veteran female sports reporter Christine Brennan shared on Twitter.

Women in the industry jumped on social media to discuss the situation.

It wasn’t just female reporters who took issue with Newton, however.

