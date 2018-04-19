Light City illuminates the city for a third year

For the third year, Baltimore is illuminated by colorful art installations during Light City.

The festival of lights features innovative creations such as a 20 foot-long kinetic octopus and a giant kaleidoscope visitors can wander through.

Megan Livingston and the Light Bringers Choir. They are bringing awareness to the slave trade that took place in Baltimore and the Inner Harbor in the past. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

The Octopus, which is a 20 foot long lighted kinetic sculpture, was created by Digital Mechanical Sculpture. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

The Herd by Kelley Bell, is a group of 400 illuminated swim rings tethered together. Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

In addition, the festival offers pedicab rides, local food vendors, free concerts and more. Speakers and workshops on social innovation are also offered throughout the week. Light City runs through Saturday night with a fireworks finale.

96437623 Sights and sounds from 2018 Light City Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron, Batimore Sun video)

Lloyd Fox is a photographer for The Baltimore Sun. Follow him on Instagram: @lloyd1fox.