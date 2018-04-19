Light City illuminates the city for a third year

For the third year, Baltimore is illuminated by colorful art installations during Light City.
The festival of lights features innovative creations such as a 20 foot-long kinetic octopus and a giant kaleidoscope visitors can wander through.
In addition, the festival offers pedicab rides, local food vendors, free concerts and more. Speakers and workshops on social innovation are also offered throughout the week. Light City runs through Saturday night with a fireworks finale.
Lloyd Fox is a photographer for The Baltimore Sun. Follow him on Instagram: @lloyd1fox.