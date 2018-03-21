The sights and sounds of Orioles spring training

Covering Orioles’ Spring Training in Sarasota, Florida, for The Baltimore Sun was not just about shooting stills, it also meant shooting video. The video consisted of interviews in the clubhouse, players during practice, Buck Showalter’s daily news conference, along with a few early morning video sessions.

Most of what I produced for the website was player interviews, so putting together a sights and sounds video seemed like a natural fit to give a feel of what it’s like at Orioles’ Spring Training.

I am not sure how many hours I spent combing through the video and editing it, but there were several clips that I knew I would want to use in the video. One of the opening clips of the bird flying through the morning sunrise took the longest to get, but was worth the wait. I made a short time lapse video of the grounds crew working on the batter’s box. And I found an excited fan, capturing some great audio from her as well.

The video of Chris Davis waving goodbye while hitching a ride to the batting cage was a perfect ender. Putting it all together with some music and you have two weeks of spring training video wrapped up in a little over a minute.

Fox in Focus posts will typically appear weekly in The Sun’s Darkroom blog. You can follow Lloyd on Instagram at @lloyd1fox and Twitter at @lloyd1fox. Sign up for our weekly Darkroom newsletter at baltimoresun.com/newsletters.