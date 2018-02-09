Video shows Baltimore Police officer involved in corruption case facing hostile crowd amid post-Freddie Gray unrest

In this video shot on April 25, 2015 by Sun photographer Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Police Detective Daniel Hersl stands with a group of officers at Howard and Pratt streets where people had gathered to protest the death of Freddie Gray.

A day of mostly peaceful rallies turned confrontational as dark fell over the city, with demonstrators smashing windows of police cars, blocking traffic near the Inner Harbor and shouting “Killers!” at officers dressed in riot gear.

Two days later, on the day of Gray’s funeral, rioting, looting and arson broke out in the city.

As of Friday, Hersl awaits the verdict of a federal jury. The officer is charged with five robberies and several counts of overtime fraud.

Jurors in the federal trial of Hersl and Detective Marcus Taylor, both of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force, were sent home for the weekend after deliberating for about four hours, and will resume Monday.