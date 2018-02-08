Cars range from the exotic to the traditional at Baltimore auto show

A show featuring the best, and some of the bizarre, the auto industry has to offer is on display this weekend at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Among the exotics is the Lamborghini Aventador with a powerful motor and angular design. The Italian sport car has a V-12 engine and a top of 218 MPG. It also has a hefty price tag over $400,000.

Also notable is a silver Shelby CSX 5500 Series Tribute car. It took Sollis Janus, of Crofton, Md., two years to hand shape the body of the automobile.

Of course, the show features new automobiles from traditional carmakers like Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

The 2017 Motor Trend International Auto Show in Baltimore runs from Thurs., Feb. 9 through Sun., Feb. 12 at the downtown Baltimore Convention Center. Take a look through the event's history. (Jerry Jackson, Kalani Gordon) (Jerry Jackson, Kalani Gordon)

At the show, visitors can test drive the latest models, check out high-end supercars, see some car models still in development and even let the kids drive mini-cars around a test track.

The show runs through Sunday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $8-$12, free for kids 12 and under. Go to autoshowbaltimore.com for details.

