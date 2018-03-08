Following the Birds South

I wanted to share some of my favorite images taken on my assignment at Orioles’ Spring Training in Sarasota, Florida.

It’s been many years since I have traveled to Florida to shoot Spring Training. So long, in fact, that I forgot how much fun it was trying to make my way through the airport, transferring to shuttles and getting to a rental car while hauling cameras, lighting equipment, stands, computer gear and clothes for two weeks. It was not pretty.

Once in Sarasota, I got my bearings at the ballpark and started shooting.

My favorite time to get to the training facility was before sunrise. The light is beautiful, it is quiet and sometimes you catch players getting an early workout before the rest of the team arrives.

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Pitchers Yefry Ramirez and Jesus Liranzo run early morning sprints as the sun begins to come up on ther Ed Smith Staium complex. Pitchers Yefry Ramirez and Jesus Liranzo run early morning sprints as the sun begins to come up on ther Ed Smith Staium complex. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

One of my favorite images was of two young pitching prospects, Yefry Ramirez and Jesus Liranzo. I found them early one morning running sprints on one of the fields as the sun came up. It looked like something from a movie. Another favorite was an image was of a Zach Hamilton, a member of the grounds crew, as he prepared the field during a heavy morning fog.

