Training with Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans

The U.S. Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton team recently visited Baltimore for an early morning training session and a photo shoot donning their new Olympic uniforms designed by Under Armour. Aja Evans who was a bronze medal winner in the bobsled event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics was the athlete I was assigned to follow. I watched as Aja stacked mats 46 inches high. Then I photographed her leaping from a sitting position to the top of the mats, multiple times.
The training center was filled with world-class athletes coming from different sports with one goal in their sights, an Olympic gold medal. With the 2018 Winter Olympic Games set to begin on Friday, I thought I would share a few of the images I made during her training and photo sessions.
