Sykesville named coolest small town

Carroll County is now officially home to the Coolest Small Town in America.

On Monday, Sykesville secured the title of Budget Travel magazine's Coolest Small Town with a massive win in online polling.

Sykesville, which received 44 percent of the votes, trounced second-place finisher Pipestone, Minnesota, which finished with 19 percent of the vote total.

Budget Travel names a Coolest Small Town every year. Winners must have a population of fewer than 10,000 residents and offer a unique atmosphere, complete with shops, food, culture and history, as well as a good location, according to BudgetTravel.com.

In the website's description of Sykesville, it notes the town's farmers market, restaurants and abundance of downtown festivals.

"It's a little surreal actually," said Steven Colella, the town's director of economic development. "We haven't really taken a step back to think about what this is going to mean for the town moving forward."

What he does know, he said, is that there are good things ahead.

The town will be featured in an upcoming issue of Budget Travel, and Colella said he is hopeful the exposure will draw more people into Carroll County to visit Sykesville and see what the town has to offer.

The win also calls for a celebration for the town, he said. Right now, Colella said town officials are working to organize a party for June 18 in honor of the title. More information on that, he said, will be released as plans are confirmed.

