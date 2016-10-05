Lockout lifted at Shiloh Middle, Hampstead Elementary after clown threat found to be 'unsubstantiated'

Threats involving people dressed as clowns have been popping up all over the country in recent weeks, and on Wednesday, the first such hoax occurred in Carroll County.

Two Hampstead schools were locked out for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after a "creepy clown" threat was discovered on social media. School and law enforcement officials quickly determined the threat not to be credible, according to information from Carroll County Public Schools.

A threat was reported to the administration at Shiloh Middle School, and that school was placed on lockout. Hampstead Elementary was also put on lockout because of its proximity to the middle school, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Steven Johnson said.

Information was going around on social media having to do with clowns and Shiloh Middle, Johnson said. A parent notified the administration with concerns Shiloh was a possible target, he added.

As a precaution, law enforcement was notified of the threat Wednesday afternoon and the schools were put on lockout, meaning that all perimeter doors are locked, all students are inside, and classes are conducted as usual, according to the school system, Johnson said.

"The threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated," according to a news release from the school system.

The Hampstead Police Department did not respond to multiple phone calls.

Threats involving people dressed as clowns have been popping up all over the country since August.

The Maryland Center for School Safety, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center and Maryland State Department of Education are monitoring the trend in which people are using social media to send threatening messages to schools, students and school systems while posing as "creepy clowns," according to an email the school system sent to parents.

Many other public school systems and schools throughout Maryland have also experienced these same types of threats, according to the email.

"It is important to note that both nationwide and within Maryland, these threats have been deemed by law enforcement to be non-credible and unsubstantiated and found to be a hoax," according to the email. "Schools and school systems within Maryland are working diligently with local and state law enforcement to address these threats and to identify the subjects responsible for making the threats"

In some cases, according to the email, law enforcement investigators have identified students as the responsible party and criminal charges have been levied.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old Westminster girl posed online as a clown to make false threats of violence against several schools in the Hagerstown area, according to the Associated Press. The girl has been charged as a juvenile with electronic mail harassment involving a minor, disturbing school operations and threat of mass violence.

Washington County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carly Hose said in a statement Tuesday that while the girl lives in Westminster, about 60 miles away from Hagerstown, she has ties to Washington County, the AP reported.

The girl identified herself as a clown on a social media account that she used to make the threat, according to the report.

"Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to discuss the importance of safe and responsible use of social media with their children. Please remind them not to post, send, or share any material that could be interpreted to be threatening or unsafe in nature to either a classmate or school," the CCPS email to parents stated. "If students see any material online perceived to be threatening or unsafe, they should immediately report their concerns to a trusted adult such as a teacher, counselor, principal or school resource officer."

Local and state law enforcement will continue to support Maryland schools to provide a safe and supportive learning environment, according to the email.

"We all have a role to play when it comes to school safety and security. If you see something that looks suspicious or criminal in nature, please notify your local 911 Center," the email stated.

