At final Cookie Day, Woodbine family feels some bitter with the sweet

The smell of cookies extended to the driveway at Killdeer Valley Farm.

The farm hosted an all-day cookie baking party Saturday, featuring dozens of friends and family who worked around the clock to bake nearly 30,000 cookies, of 19 different varieties, in preparation for the holiday season.

Utilizing nearly every foot of space on Sharon and Kenny Pickett's farmhouse's main floor, as well as a room in the basement, people worked as an assembly line of different stations mixing, rolling, slicing, baking, counting and sorting the cookies.

It's the 30th year the farm held the event, but it was also the final Cookie Day to be held at Killdeer Valley Farm, the Pickett family says.

The event started when the Pickett kids were of college age, said daughter Dawn Leijon, who was a student at the University of Pennsylvania 30 years ago.

"I came home for fall break and [my parents] were like, 'Oh, we have a birthday gift for you,'" Leijon said.

The gift was a 20-quart stand-up mixer.

"I was 18, 19 years old," Leijon said. "I was like, 'What do you do with this?'"

For a farm family used to a lot of home baking, the answer, Leijon said, was easy. The family decided to begin a tradition that they say they had no idea would continue on to be so popular.

The first year, she said, some friends and family came over with whatever ingredients they found in their kitchen. The group used three household ovens to cook about 1,000 cookies, she said.

Within a couple of years, the event had grown.

In about 1990, Leijon's father, Kenny, brought home an industrial oven he had bought at a restaurant auction.

With the addition of two more convection ovens in the basement, as well as some 350 pounds of flour, 160 pounds of butter, 700 eggs and more than 200 pounds of sugar, Cookie Day was rolling.

On Saturday, friends and family came from all over the region to join in the baking. Leijon — a former marketing professional who lives in Washington, D.C., and sells her Killdeer Valley Farm Cookies at farmers markets around the area six months of the year — said interest in the event has brought people together who would otherwise have never met. Among those covered in food coloring and flour were a dentist, a police officer and a Smithsonian Institution dinosaur curator, along with others.

"I've had people that have flown in," she said.

"My sister's hair dresser [is here]," Leijon's mother, Sharon, said, laughing. "Some of the people, I have to ask why they're here. I don't know them."

After the cooking is finished, Pickett said, she will take about six hours to drive around to the bank, the hairdresser and other places to deliver the cookies.

At 74 years old, Pickett said it feels like the right time to end Cookie Day.

"I will miss all the people," Pickett said as she prepared dinner for the cookie bakers. "But my body is telling me I'm getting older."

While the day is fun, Pickett said it's the work before and after that have become difficult as she and her husband have gotten older.

"We call it cookie fortnight," she said, adding that it takes about a week to prepare everything for the day and about a week to clean up.

Kimberly Bradshaw, Dawn's sister, said she and some others might still bake some cookies on a much smaller scale.

"Most of these people have been coming for the better part of 20 years," she said. "It's a long time."

Pickett said she will miss the time spent catching up with everyone. Next year, she said, the group plans to organize a potluck in place of Cookie Day.

"Next year is probably going to be bittersweet," she said.

heather.norris@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/heatherleighnor