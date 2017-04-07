Commander of Navy ship that launched missiles at Syrian airfield is a '98 Naval Academy grad

The commander of the USS Porter — one of the two Navy ships that launched cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield Thursday night— is a Naval Academy graduate.

CDR Andria Slough graduated from the Naval Academy in 1998 with a bachelor of science degree in ocean engineering, according to the Navy's website. She serves as an executive officer of the USS Porter, a Navy destroyer in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The destroyer, along with the USS Ross, launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles Thursday in response to a chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians earlier this week. The missiles hit an air base, where the Syrian military allegedly launched chemical weapons against its people, The Washington Post reported.

This is the first time the White House has ordered military action against President Bashar al-Assad's government since the Syrian civil war began about six years ago.

During her military career, Slough has served as a combat information center officer and an auxiliaries and electrical officer with the USS O'Brien. She's also served as a weapons officer in the USS The Sullivans and executive and commanding officer USS Defender, according to the Navy's website. She's the former deputy director for the Joint Maritime Ballistic Missile Defense Operations and Training.

Slough has a received awards like the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Pacific Fleet Shiphandler of the Year and the VADM John D. Bulkeley Leadership Award.