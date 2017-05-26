VP Mike Pence speaks at Naval Academy graduation today

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Naval Academy graduation Friday, where about 1,000 midshipmen will be commissioned as officers.

The three-hour ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Pence speaking at graduation broke a recent trend of the commander-in-chief addressing the midshipmen in his first year as president. Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama spoke at the academy's graduation in the first year of both of their terms. The former Indiana governor recently delivered a commencement address at the University of Notre Dame, where several dozen graduates walked out during his speech in protest.

President Donald Trump, who is overseas at the Group of Seven summit in Italy, spoke to the graduating cadets Coast Guard Academy last week. He said during the ceremony that no other leader in history has been treated more "unfairly" by the media and Washington critics.

The graduation speaker position traditionally rotates between the president, the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. Though, that specific order hasn't been followed in recent years.

Leading up the graduation ceremony, the Naval Academy hosted several events during its Commissioning Week including the Herndon Climb, the Blue Angels demonstration and the Color Parade.

