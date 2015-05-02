One dead, five hospitalized after two vehicle crash near Annapolis

One woman was killed and five others were taken to hospitals after a two vehicle crash that resulted in an SUV overturning on Route 50 near Annapolis Friday afternoon.

State police and Anne Arundel firefighters responded to the area of the eastbound highway near West Street around 12:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercury Mountaineer, which was traveling at a high rate of speed and in an aggressive manner, spun out of control and struck a metal guardrail, state police at the agency's Glen Burnie barrack said. It overturned twice, returning upright before skidding backward and striking the front bumper of a 2008 silver Toyota Highlander. The Mercury came to rest after hitting a concrete barrier.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found Mildred Yvonne Garner, of Washington, D.C., in the vehicle's passenger seat. She was unresponsive. Garner, 66, was determined to be dead, state police said. She was wearing a seat belt, state police said.

Tina Francesca Garner, 33, of Lusby, was driving the vehicle and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Four youths, believed to be between the ages of 6 and 17, were taken to Johns Hopkins Children Center, with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, said Capt. Russ Davies, a county fire department spokesman.

State police identified the driver of the Toyota as 37-year-old John Vincent Tobin of Crofton. Tobin was not injured. The crash snarled area traffic, blocking off the road until around 4:30 p.m., state police said.