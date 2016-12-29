Light House residents learn how to 'process life' through art

Robin Gilliam stood in front of the rows of cafeteria tables and posed a question.

"How many of you do not want to be homeless next year?" she asked.

Hands went up around the brightly lit room.

Gilliam, who runs Recovery Art Studio from her home in Annapolis, held an art class Thursday night at The Light House shelter on Hudson Street.

The night's project: making dream collages.

Gilliam instructed the approximately 30 people in attendance to scan magazines passed around the room and tear out images and words that represent what they want for themselves in the year ahead.

Robin Gilliam, of Recovery Art Studio, teaches art therapy at the Lighthouse Shelter in Annapolis on Thursday night.

A recovering addict since Feb. 6, 1991, Gilliam told the group that the exercise was, in part, about "learning how to use art as a way to process life."

"I want to teach them a way to relax," she said before the class. "I know that life is really stressful, and collaging and doing art is a way to de-stress. And, also, they'll have a piece of artwork when they finish."

The collages were also a way for people to set their intentions and goals for the new year, she said.

Around the room, women and men flipped through magazines spread across the tables, a handful of children playing and helping some of the adults.

At a table near the front, Lisa Jones quietly and earnestly tore images from glossy pages and pasted them, piece by piece, onto white paper.

Near the top of her project were glued phrases: "Roll with it," "Reconnect with your life," "Breathe."

Jones pointed to a picture of a neat gray house with red borders, tore it gently from its page and applied glue to the back.

"I like this," she said, "because I want a house."

Next to her, Dominic Knight's collage burst with color and imagery.

For every image, he had a meaning.

There was a sliver of map with a dark red line darting north, to show that Knight is focused and moving forward. There was the word "OWN," in white capital letters, because he wants his own place. And there was a picture of white daisies sprouting from cracks in the street, which to Knight means, "life can happen anywhere."

His first move had been to cut words from a sprawling two-page advertisement for pickup trucks that read, "The internet will be just fine without you."

Across the top of his collage, in big white letters on top of a sky background," he pasted the words: "Will be just fine."

It was a reminder to himself.

"No matter what I'm dealing with right now, it's gonna be all right," he said.