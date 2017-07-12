A 'bluebird day' on the bay thanks to dolphin pod

Kim and Jeff Cover, of Riva, called Tuesday a real "bluebird day" — the kind of day when the fishing (his) and photography (hers) are memorable.

They were aboard The Rock, their 26-foot Shamrock, cruising the Chesapeake Bay just north of Thomas Point below the Bay Bridge. The sun was rising over Kent Island to their right. Unlike other early mornings on the water, they were utterly alone. No other boats. No ships. Not even any birds.

Then Jeff saw them, maybe a hundred of them — an enormous pod of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins heading down the bay and straight into their Tuesday morning.

"I started going crazy," Kim said.

The two of them, you see, have an arrangement.

"He fishes out one side of the boat," she said, "and I do my photography out the other side."

She hustled to the boat's ample bow, grabbed her camera, and awaited her husband's spotting and steering. Jeff is a former Department of Natural Resources marine officer who later ran Anne Arundel County Police's Crime Scene Unit for 28 years. He knew to stay wide of the pod so as to not disturb the spouting dolphins. Such encounters on the Chesapeake have become more common, a fact that both intrigues scientists and thrills regular water folk.

Jeff and Kim, who boat out of South River at least three times weekly, have seen their share of dolphins. But nothing like Tuesday's spectacle.

For about two hours, they kept company with the pod with Jeff following them — at a respectful distance — down the bay. No one seemed in a hurry to get anywhere more pressing. No human or dolphin appointments to keep.

It's not easy photographing porpoising and diving dolphins from a boat in the middle of the bay. When they dive, these graceful moving targets tend not to surface exactly where you last saw them. You have to be quick. You have to be determined. You have to care.

Kim, an avid photographer, knows her way around the creeks where, in their calmness, her tripod sits still for her to photograph herons or beavers or whatever catches her lens. The dolphin show was a whole other gig. No tripod could help her. She was all hands, eyes and reflexes. And, nice for us, she dropped by The Capital to share her work. A day later, she was still buzzing from the experience.

"I was in awe."