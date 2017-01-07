Yacht from 'Caddyshack' on sale in Pasadena

Leonard Digiulian said his brother John never set out to grab a small piece of cinema history when he bought the 60-foot Striker yacht used in the 1980 movie "Caddyshack."

John Digiulian, who died in 2014, was an avid boater and had owned another Striker yacht prior to purchasing "Big Dog." The fact that it was piloted by Rodney Dangerfield's character, Al Czervik, was somewhat of an afterthought for the two when they bought it in Florida more than a decade ago.

"It didn't make or break the deal when we bought it," he said.

But the vessel is an integral part of the movie and of Dangerfield's character. It illustrates his character's vulgar behavior in one scene when, after plowing through a crowded marina, he drops his anchor through the hull of another boat and proclaims "You scratched my anchor!"

And now that he's put the yacht up for sale, with a list price of $129,000, he's garnered a lot more attention for it as he attempts to sell it on behalf of his sister, Diane.

The Wall Street Journal recently chronicled the boat's arduous journey — at one point being used as a fishing boat in the Dominican Republic — and the many pretenders that came out of the woodwork to capitalize on the movie's popularity.

According to Richard Phillips, son of Striker Yacht Corp.'s founder, Herbert Phillips, it was one of eight constructed in South Korea between 1979 and 1983. The Journal pointed out how other similar boats, including a Striker 70 built in 1984, had tried to claim the title of the movie's official boat.

But when the younger Phillips got a call about a Striker 60 in Pasadena, he knew it was the real deal when he saw it.

It was, in part, because he drove it in the movie himself.

"That particular boat was sitting in our commissioning yard in Fort Lauderdale and … the production company (on "Caddyshack") saw the boat and … came in to inquire about it," he said.

So his father worked out a deal to rent the boat out for $5,000 a week. And they cast Phillips to work as a body double for Dangerfield to drive the boat, paying him $400 a week.

Because the boat was one of only eight that had ever been produced, Phillips had one piece of information that could easily identify the boat.

Its hull number: 2.

Phillips said he remembered hull No. 2 being the one used in the movie, so once he saw "Big Dog's" hull number, it was easy to verify.

Now that it's sitting up in Digiulian's personal dock in Pasadena, it's also become the point of a small controversy regarding its condition.

The Journal quoted Edward Ennis, the CEO of Striker Yacht Corp., as saying the vessel is "a total piece of junk." The article's first few sentences detail how "the hull is damaged and the engine needs work" — points Phillips and Digiulian dispute.

"I guess he sent somebody up there to look at the boat. The guy came back and said it needs a lot of work," Phillips said.

Digiulian said he's never spoken to Ennis in the nine years it's been docked behind his Pasadena home.

He added that he spent about $2,500 to have a company help inspect the bottom of the boat and that he still runs the engine regularly to make sure it stays in working condition.

"The boat is sound outside of cosmetics. Yeah, it needs a coat of paint and it needs some interior work," Digiulian said. "I could take it to Florida tomorrow if I wanted."

Regardless, Digiulian said there's a lot of interest in the boat, but called many of those interested "tire kickers," without the cash up front or a home equity line available to be able to meet the $129,000 price tag.

"People dream, but do they have the do-re-mi to do it?" he said.

Whether the boat will ever get the respect of an actual purchase remains to be seen. Digiulian said "it's not the end of the world" if they don't.