NFL panders to Trump and its white fan base

I'm saddened by the NFL's decision to penalize players who take a knee during the national anthem (“After a season of player protests, NFL approves new policy to stop kneeling during the national anthem,” May 24). Protesters are not disrespecting the flag or the country but are exercising their First Amendment rights as citizens. Yes, I know a private company can restrict such rights, but the NFL is also a very public enterprise. I also know that many fans are angry about the protests — in my experience, these are mainly white people who've never been stopped for driving while black much less tazed or shot by the police.

The NFL caved to closed-minded public opinion and pressure from a fear-mongering president. It would have been so much better for the country if it had tried to educate the fan base instead of pandering to it.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

