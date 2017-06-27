Hate parades? Me too, until I attended one last July 4th

I never liked parades, especially the July 4th parade. In grade school and high school, I got burned out marching and playing trumpet in parades year after year. Marching and playing is hard work, and the July 4th parade was hardest: big, long and exhausting.

As an adult, I never considered attending a July 4th parade. I fancied myself too advanced for such an unabashed celebration of our nation’s founding. After all, I had studied the ideas of our nation’s founders in graduate school. That’s what’s important about July 4th, I thought. Why attend a pageant of tired marching music, old cars and fire trucks?

Last year, however, I put my dislike of parades aside in the interest of spousal harmony. My wife suggested (rather strongly as I recall) that we attend the Towson parade on July 4th. So, on the morning of July 4th, as intermittent drizzle dampened the streets, my wife and I walked the half mile from our house to the center of Towson and planted ourselves on the corner of Allegheny and Washington Avenues.

Towson held its 4th of July parade despite the rain on Saturday, July 4th, 2015. (Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos) (Nicole Munchel/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos)

To say that my low expectations of the parade were exceeded would be a vast understatement. The parade was a feast for the ears and eyes. Marching bands from Towson High, Towson University and Calvert Hall performed, as did several bands from Pennsylvania and one from North Carolina. All were good, but the most exciting band was an unorthodox Baltimore city group. Dressed in red, they strutted down the street, unconcerned about marching or formation. Stopping in front of us, the band broke into dance steps Beyonce would have been proud of while blasting the funkiest, brassiest music I’ve heard outside of New Orleans.

Besides music, the parade featured clubs, charitable organizations and service groups. We watched as the VFW, Knights of Columbus, Boy and Girl scouts and the Towson Bethel of Job’s Daughters walked along the parade route. They were followed by a volunteer fire department, the National Guard and several classic cars. Costumes and uniforms were everywhere. There were little girls in cute outfits, cheerleaders and men wearing kilts. A group of tough-looking women on Harley Davidson motorcycles rode by, their revved-up engines sending a thunderous roar into the misty afternoon sky.

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group Jada Orendorff, 7, of Towson, right, and her sister Kelsey, 5, hold their dolls as they all wear patriotic attire during Towson's Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4.during Towson's Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4. Jada Orendorff, 7, of Towson, right, and her sister Kelsey, 5, hold their dolls as they all wear patriotic attire during Towson's Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4.during Towson's Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz walked in the parade, smiling and waving. So did David Marks, my representative on the Baltimore County Council. Mr. Marks helped protect my neighborhood from unwanted business development. Although I didn’t always agree with his actions, I enjoyed seeing my representative in person. I ran out into the parade and shook his hand.

About midway through the parade, our street corner got crowded, and I noticed the parade-watchers around me. Like the parade itself, the audience was a cross-section of the community. Next to me stood a mom, dad and two handsome kids that looked to be of Asian descent. Close to them was a Hispanic family of five. Next to my wife an African-American woman accompanied a boy of about 10, who intently watched the pageant unfolding before him. Later, when the parade was breaking up, my wife and I chatted with an older couple, wrinkled and frail but in good spirits. We traded jokes with two college-age women. I waved to my neighbor with his friendly black dog.

Standing in the crowd and watching the parade, I felt a sense of pride in belonging to the community. It was a good feeling. One that is often missing in my day-to-day life where I interact with smaller groups: family, friends, work, church, etc. That feeling, I realized, is why the July 4th parade matters. As we celebrate our nation’s founding together, we are reminded that we are part of a larger community and that we share collective goals and purposes. In case you’re wondering what they are, read the first sentence of the Constitution, which succinctly sets out the purposes of our government.

This year, I look forward to the July 4th parade. In this time of political divisiveness and rancor, the July 4th parade, with its reminder of what unites us, is just what we need.

Eric Heavner works for a Baltimore real estate developer and is a part-time musician; his email is ericheavner@verizon.net.