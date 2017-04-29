Remember Allen Bullock, the face of rioting in Baltimore? Here's what happened to him

You may not remember his name, but you probably remember the fun he had after Freddie Gray died.

Gray died two years ago on Sunday, April 19, 2015, from injuries sustained a week earlier in the back of a police van. Peaceful protests over his treatment had begun the night before. After his death, tensions between the Baltimore community and police simmered. As national and international media focused on Baltimore, protests swelled, and street insults got ugly, but things remained relatively calm. On Saturday, the 25th, they finally boiled over. A march from the west side toward City Hall crossed the paths of the crowd heading to an Orioles game.

At South Howard and West Pratt a jubilant mob caught up with several parked police cars, marked and unmarked. According to charging documents, 18-year-old Allen Bullock led a celebration of destruction. Using an orange traffic cone, he broke out the side window of an unmarked police car and tried to use its public-address system; failing in the attempt, he ripped it out. With other men he tried and failed to flip the car. He mounted the hood and used the cone to smash in the windshield. With two other young men he danced on several of the car roofs, and kicked out the rear window of another unmarked car. In another marked police car he found a peaked police cap and set it on his head at a rakish angle (he would later post a photograph of himself wearing the hat on his Facebook page). Social and other media captured much of the party. Mr. Bullock and his traffic cone made the front page of Sunday's Baltimore Sun.

The incident released four nights and days of mayhem, Baltimore's worst rioting since April 1968. Our city got a black eye from which it is still trying to recover.

On April 27, police took Mr. Bullock into custody at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, where he was set to meet with his probation officer. He was charged with eight criminal counts, including rioting and malicious destruction of property. A district court judge approved bail of half a million dollars. On May 7, his mother put up the needed 10 percent of the money to get him out: She paid the bondsmen $15,000 in cash, and agreed to pay them another $35,000 in 70 monthly installments of $500, according to court records.

Mr. Bullock's antics violated his juvenile probation, leading Judge Sylvester Cox to banish him to Victor Cullen, the juvenile lockup in Frederick County. On Oct. 3, 2015, Mr. Bullock apparently boiled over again.

According to the statement of charges filed by a state police trooper, Mr. Bullock was being escorted in the early evening to the medical unit on the campus of Victor Cullen. He broke free and ran through the grounds. Staffers caught up with him; he pushed a woman to the ground, and she rolled downhill. He also swung his fist and spit at a man. Other staffers finally corralled him.

The Victor Cullen staff told the trooper that they believed Mr. Bullock was a member of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) gang in Baltimore and that he had incited a number of fights at the facility between residents from Baltimore City and their rivals from Prince George's County. Mr. Bullock was charged as an adult with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Frederick County Circuit Court. He posted bond of only $3,000 and was released from juvenile custody shortly before Christmas.

On Feb. 29, 2016, Mr. Bullock came to court on the rioting charges in Baltimore City before Circuit Court Judge Charles J. Peters. Judge Peters is the judge-in-charge for criminal matters. He does not try cases; he moves them along as best he can. If he does not have another judge open for trial, he postpones the case. He also accepts plea agreements. If the plea bargains are not quite ripe, he does what he can to nourish them to fruition — as he did in Mr. Bullock's case according to a recording of the hearing.

With the white noise on to prevent others from overhearing, Judge Peters conferred at the bench with the prosecutor, Assistant State's Attorney Mark Jaskulski, and counsel for the defendant, J. Wyndal Gordon.

Mr. Gordon presented the judge with his idea of an appropriate sentence: A 15-year-suspended sentence, with credit for the eight months he served in juvenile detention and five years of probation.

"I've seen videotapes of people jumping on police cars. Is this supposed to be the guy who was jumping on the police car?" the judge asked, referring to Mr. Bullock. Mr. Gordon answered, "He is one of the guys."

Mr. Jaskulski asked for 11 years incarceration.

Judge Peters: "I guess what's happened here is the state wants to make an example of him. Is that what it is? ... I'm not upset if that's what the reality is. Trust me, I see a lot of cases coming in through here, and this is basically, unfortunately, malicious destruction. It happened to be a police car, it happened to be very well publicized, but I see malicious destruction impacting private citizens all the time coming in here. I don't get anywhere near that kind of [prosecutorial] response."

Mr. Gordon said he suggested additional time that would hang over Mr. Bullock's head if he were to violate probation to "appease the state." Judge Peters replied, "I'm not worried about appeasing the state. I mean, it's OK, I get it. I'm just trying to figure out, trying to keep this moving."

Judge Peters made no inquiries about the past juvenile offenses or the pending adult ones. There is nothing in the public record about asking Mr. Bullock to pay restitution. The judge set forth his notion of a sentence: 12 years, suspending all but six months — with no credit for the time in Victor Cullen — and 5 years probation.

At this point the judge turned to other cases, presumably to let the lawyers haggle. An hour later, Mr. Bullock and the lawyers returned to court for the formal plea. The white noise was off.