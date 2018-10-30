The Baltimore Sun endorses — a complete list of our picks in the 2018 midterm election

Endorsements reflect the views of The Sun's editorial board. News reporters and editors are not involved in endorsement decisions.
Maryland Governor
Other statewide races
- Attorney General, Democrat Brian Frosh
» Guide to statewide ballot questions
- Question 1, For the casino lockbox amendment (sort of)
- Question 2, For the same-day registration amendment
Baltimore City
» Guide to Baltimore City ballot questions
- Questions A-H; For bonds for affordable housing, economic development, schools and recreation and parks; requiring voter consent for water privatization; more independence and authority for inspector general; making director of legislative reference an at-will employee; creating a fund for public campaign financing for local candidates.
- Question I, Against creating an equity fund that could be used to overcome discrimination.
Baltimore County
- County Executive, Democrat John A. Olszewski Jr.
Maryland State Senate
- District 3, Republican Craig Giangrande
- District 8, Democrat Katherine Klausmeier
- District 12, Democrat Clarence Lam
- District 30, Democrat Sarah Elfreth
- District 32, Democrat Pam Beidle