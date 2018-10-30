News Opinion Editorial

The Baltimore Sun endorses — a complete list of our picks in the 2018 midterm election

Endorsements reflect the views of The Sun's editorial board. News reporters and editors are not involved in endorsement decisions.

Maryland Governor

Republican Larry Hogan

Other statewide races

» Guide to statewide ballot questions

  • Question 1, For the casino lockbox amendment (sort of)
  • Question 2, For the same-day registration amendment

Baltimore City

» Guide to Baltimore City ballot questions

  • Questions A-H; For bonds for affordable housing, economic development, schools and recreation and parks; requiring voter consent for water privatization; more independence and authority for inspector general; making director of legislative reference an at-will employee; creating a fund for public campaign financing for local candidates.
  • Question I, Against creating an equity fund that could be used to overcome discrimination.

Baltimore County

Maryland State Senate

» Look up your district

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
46°