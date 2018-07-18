Just how deep is Andy Harris' disregard for the mainstream press?

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress, can stand in support of President Donald Trump’s performance at his news conference this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he wants to. He can accept President Trump’s explanation that he misspoke when he said he couldn’t see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 presidential election and that he really meant he couldn’t understand why it wouldn’t have done so. He can even claim membership among the “many people of higher intelligence [who loved the] press conference in Helsinki,” per Mr. Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet.

But when asked about it at a Freedom Caucus event this week, what Dr. Harris did instead was to claim that it didn’t matter simply because it occurred in the presence of the mainstream media.

“Given the unfriendliness of the press to the president, why should we concentrate on the press conference?” Dr. Harris said, according to Vox. He added: “I disregard and discount anything that involves the mainstream media press.”

But that news conference wasn’t some contrivance of the press. No one caught President Trump in an off-guard moment. It was an orchestrated event designed to place Messrs. Trump and Putin together on the world stage. And it wasn’t filtered through the viewpoint of a reporter or misleadingly spliced together by a video editor. It was broadcast live internationally, and the entire world could see and hear exactly what President Trump said.

We’re accustomed by now to President Trump denying he said things that there is clear audio or video evidence of him having said, whether it’s the infamous comments recorded on the Access Hollywood tape or his recent denigrating remarks about British Prime Minister Theresa May. But Dr. Harris’ stance on the Trump-Putin press conference is something else altogether — a suggestion that we should simply ignore objectively verifiable truth for the sole reason that it was observed by the mainstream press.

Not even the non-mainstream press is taking that tack in this case. Breitbart.com, for example, includes a variety of content about the news conference, ranging from pieces insisting that President Trump’s response to the criticism was “one of [his] finest moments” to one calling him “Putin’s pathetic puppy.” Some Fox News personalities have excoriated Mr. Trump for his performance, others have defended him, but none are treating it as irrelevant.

We certainly accept the other point Dr. Harris made, that what happened during the hours of meetings between Messrs. Trump and Putin is of pivotal importance and that we shouldn’t focus on the news conference to the exclusion of those behind-the-scenes talks. Fair enough. But the most that can be said about it (and we know it’s the absolute most, and probably then some, because it’s what President Trump tweeted) is that Russia has offered unspecified “help with North Korea.” If that amounts to anything like Mr. Trump’s previous self-proclaimed diplomatic triumph in his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, prepare to be underwhelmed.

We are particularly attuned to attacks on the mainstream press at the moment, not just because we are part of it or because it comes on the heels of President Trump’s relentless campaign to call all reporting he doesn’t like “fake news.” We are sensitive to it because of the literal attack last month on our colleagues in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. We appreciate Dr. Harris’ condemnation of the killings and his offer of prayers for the victims.

His criticism of the media is, obviously, in no way comparable to the violence at the Capital. Nonetheless, we can’t help but wonder whether Dr. Harris’ attitude about the media is related to the perplexing fact that he, alone among Maryland’s congressional delegation, has yet to sign on to a request that Mr. Trump award a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to Capital Gazette writer Wendi Winters.

The official word from Dr. Harris’ office is that he is reviewing the matter and seeking more information. Witnesses say Winters charged the shooter, armed with only a trash can and recycling bin, saving her colleagues’ lives while sacrificing her own. What more does he need to know? To sign on would cost him nothing personally or politically. Why the hesitation? Does his disregard and discount of anything that involves the mainstream press extend not just to what they write but to their lives as well?

