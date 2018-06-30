Jimmy DeButts: Thank you Rob Hiaasen for showing Capital Gazette to live with compassion, gratitude

Thank you.

Rob Hiaasen ended nearly every conversation with me — and his co-workers — with those two words.

Thank you.

Rob’s genuine generosity and spirit came through those eyes, that smile and that laugh.

God, he could make you feel like the most important person on the earth. For him, you were. If you were lucky enough to have a minute with Rob, you were the only person in his universe.

He asked about the family, the kids, your weekend, your vacation plans, the Capitals’ defense or if you needed anything. You mattered. You were special. You were important. You’d ramble on.

Then, he’d thank you.

Unconditional giving. Rob Hiaasen enriched everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. If you knew him, he was your friend — it was mandatory.

He was a fountain of encouragement. He was a sounding board. He’d share his unique perspective on life — making the mundane exhilarating.

The world lost Rob, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith Thursday. Each was a gentle, caring soul who generously shared their expertise and time with those in their orbit.

Wendi was a whirlwind of activity. She was a prolific writer who knew every backstory and everybody in Annapolis. She was a proud mother and a relentless volunteer.

Gerald was on the opposite energy spectrum but beloved for his dedication to the craft of journalism and biting wit. His words were few but often were pointed and could bring the house down with a perfectly timed quip on the latest political scandal.

John had a wicked cynical sense of humor. A casual ‘how ya doing?’ often was greeted with a ‘pretty (expletive deleted) bad, how about you?’ Then, he’d tell you about the wonderful story he’d dug out about an animal control fella in Bowie, or a political prodigy high schooler or the folks who flocked to the streets when the train carrying RFK’s body passed through.

Rebecca would bounce through the newsroom looking to help. It might be a request for supplies or delivering boxes to a colleague moving to her first apartment.

Capital Gazette was devastated Thursday. The world lost five bright souls who used their passion for storytelling to serve their community.

Their spirit remains. Those blessed to know these incredible people will honor them by sharing their light. As Capital Gazette continues to report on the news, events and people impacting our community, we must embody their generosity, wisdom and dedication.

We cannot forget gratitude. We are fortunate our lives intersected with these five beacons of light. Our newsroom’s mission will never change but we will be better by sharing their influences with the world in the work we do.

Rob Hiaasen was more than a mentor and a boss. He was a friend. He was Mr. Rob to my daughters. He showered my oldest, Olivia, with attention and delighted in her personalized drawings for him.

He taped Olivia and Siena’s recent artistic creation to the window at his desk. It mattered to him. He was an inspiration and I will unabashedly steal his compassion and generosity.

I am forever grateful my path crossed Rob’s. I recognized his gifts immediately.

I delivered this to Rob in May 2013.

Rob,

Just a quick note to say thanks. I realize I have been truly blessed in my professional career and I don't acknowledge enough those who believed in me, encouraged me, taught me and inspired me.

So, thank you. Thank you for taking a chance on me during a time my confidence was low and a change was needed. In the past 15 months, you've allowed me to grow and helped restore my confidence.

Thanks for giving me room to develop my own leadership style. I've stolen much of that from you.

Hardly a day goes by when I don't learn something from you — how to look around that corner for the real story or hearing you walk through a story with a reporter.

Your guidance has been invaluable and I appreciate it.

Thanks,

Of course, Rob — who cringed at compliments but offered them frequently — turned it around to thank me.

Thank you, Rob, for everything.

