Dr. Sydney Cousin, who served 25 years with Howard County schools including a stint as superintendent, dies

Dr. Sydney L. Cousin, who worked 25 years with Howard County public schools including eight years as the system’s first African American superintendent, died Friday in his Columbia home at age 72, according to family members. A cause of death was not immediately available.

“Dr. Cousin firmly believed that ‘every child can learn,’ and he embodied inclusiveness and kindness to all,” said Dr. Michael J. Martirano, the Howard school system’s current superintendent, in a statement. “His calm and steady demeanor, deep compassion and quiet yet assured nature represented an anchor of stability to countless staff, students and parents.”

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman posted on his Facebook page that Dr. Cousin “worked to improve the quality of education for all of our students.”

Dr. Cousin grew up in Baltimore, and obtained a bachelor's degree in history from Morgan State University. His first job in education came in 1967 as a history teacher at Lombard Junior High School in Baltimore City.

He left his teaching job in 1970 to attend the University of Pennsylvania. There, he received a master's degree in city and regional planning.

From 1972 to 1973, he worked as a capital program planner for the Baltimore City Department of Planning.

In 1973 he rejoined city schools as a long-range planner in the Division of Physical Plant Planning and Programming. Four years later, he became the staff director of that division.

He then went back to school, obtaining his doctorate in education from Temple University in 1986.

In 1987, Dr. Cousin joined Howard County schools as director of school construction and planning, and in 1989 became superintendent of finance and operations. He was named deputy superintendent and chief operating officer for the school system in 2001.

He had a brief stint with the Washington school system as an associate superintendent in July 2003, then returned to Howard County as interim superintendent in March 2004.

Dr. Cousin was named permanent superintendent later that year, and retired in 2012.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2010, and in early 2011 took medical leave for four months.

Shortly after returning, he announced he would retire when his contract expired, and left in June 2012.

Baltimore Sun researcher Paul McCardell contributed to this article.

The article will be updated.