Raymond J. Talabis, Baltimore area property manager and Timonium resident, dies

Raymond Joseph Talabis, the property manager for the Under Armour Locus Point campus and other urban redevelopment projects, died Saturday at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The Timonium resident was 53.

Family members said he was found unresponsive at his home following a recent surgery.

Born in the Quezon City, Manila, in the Philipines, he was the son of Dr. Reynaldo Lopez Talabis, an obstetrician, and Dr. Sally Talabis Mejia, a pediatrician.

Raised in Timonium, he was a 1981 graduate of Loyola Blakefield. While in high school, he met his future wife, Marilyn Kovaleski, who was then a student at Dulaney High School.

He obtained a degree at Juniata College and a master's in business management at the Johns Hopkins University.

He initially went in commercial banking and lending at the old Allfirst Bank, and in 2001 left the field to help manage Montgomery Park, the redeveloped Montgomery Ward warehouse and retail store on Washington Boulevard in Southwest Baltimore.

He later became a development director, asset manger and general manager at Struever Bros., Eccles and Rouse. He later joined Cross Street Partners and headed its property management division.

"Ray had an indomitable spirit," said C. William Struever, a colleague at Cross Street Partners. "He was an unbelievably positive person. He was the person who said of a project, 'We can do it. Let's get started.'"

During his career Mr. Talabis was involved with the development or management of the Harbor Point in Harbor East, the Can Company on Boston Street, the old E.J. Codd machine shop, the Village Lofts in the 3200 block of St. Paul Street and the Centre Theatre on North Avenue.

"He was completely and warmly unflappable and yet humane," said Charles Duff, president of Jubilee Baltimore, owner of the Centre Theatre. "He was a wonderful man. He made property management seem like a vocation, a way of helping people lead good lives."

Another colleague, Cobber Eccles, said, "Ray was the man of all seasons. His tremendous goodwill was infectious."

"My brother was a loving and devoted father. He was outgoing, motivated and had a love of travel and adventure," said his sister, Mary Catherine Goff of Alpharetta, Ga.

"Ray just enjoyed life to the fullest and put his family and friends first," said John M. Pezzulla, a Buzzuto vice president. "He was the kind of person you could count on help out and be there for you whenever needed."

Mr Talabis was an official of the Baltimore Dragon Boat Club and promoted its activities.

Mr. Pezzulla said Mr. Talabis initially became acquainted with dragon boat racing at the annual competition hosted by Catholic Charities. He became interested in the sport — held in the Baltimore harbor — and was a founding member of the local club in 2008.

"Ray enjoyed the camaraderie of dragon boat racing, the team building aspect of it and the competition," said Mr. Pezzulla, the boat club president. "His contribution to the club was invaluable from both his team spirit to his positive nature."

Friends said he was an avid fisherman with a favorite spot off Solomon's Island. He enjoyed cooking and was a Ravens and Orioles fan.

He also stood on the sidelines and rooted for his daughter, a student at St. Paul's School for Girls.

He was a board member of Building Owners and Managers Association and was active in the Urban Land Institute. He was also on the advisory board of the Salvation Army of Central Maryland.

A family Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane in Glyndon.

A second memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. May 6 at the Roman Catholic Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, where he was a member. A life celebration will follow at Tide Point on Hull Street in Locust Point.

In addition to his wife of 18 years, mother and sister, survivors include a daughter, Kelly Talabis of Timonium; a brother, Reynaldo "Rey-J" Talabis II of Timonium; and another sister, JoAnn Centenera of Carlisle, Pa.

