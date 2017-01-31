Philip E. Cvach Sr., funeral director, dies

Philip E. Cvach Sr., a longtime Rosedale funeral director and World War II veteran, died Thursday from heart failure at Manor Care Ruxton. He was 89.

The son of Jerome C.M. Cvach, a funeral director, and Anna E. Benda, a homemaker, Philip Edward Cvach Sr. was born and raised in East Baltimore.

A graduate of Calvert Hall High School, Mr. Cvach served in the Navy as a seaman third class aboard a destroyer escort in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He was the fourth generation member of his family to work as a funeral director. His great-grandfather established a funeral home on Ashland Avenue in 1879.

Mr. Cvach was 13 when he began helping his father in his funeral establishment. After graduating in 1949 from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, he became a licensed embalmer and funeral director.

Prior to managing a branch funeral home of his father's company in 1951, he had worked for several other funeral directors.

He married Mary Dolivka in 1948. In 1956, he and his wife, who was also a licensed funeral director, purchased what is now the Cvach-Rosedale Funeral Home on Chesaco Avenue.

The Mercy Ridge resident had been president of the Maryland State Funeral Directors Association.

"He never really retired," said a son, Philip E. Cvach II of Rosedale, who now manages the business.

Mr. Cvach had been active with the Rosedale Recreation Council, and also was involved with Little League and American Legion baseball.

He was a past commander of American Legion Post 180 in Rosedale, and was charter president of the local Lions Club.

Mr. Cvach had obtained a pilot's license and for years had been an active member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he attained the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He was a collector of coins and stamps and also enjoyed writing poetry.

His wife died last year.

Mr. Cvach was a communicant of St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Roman Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Ave., where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to his son, he is survived by two other sons, Jerry Cvach of Cockeysville and John J. Cvach Sr. of Centreville, Queen Anne's County; a daughter, Phyllis A. Shand of Sykesville; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

— Frederick N. Rasmussen