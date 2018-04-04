Paul F. 'Pete' Spangler Jr., mortgage broker and graduate of the old Towson Catholic High, dies

Paul F. “Pete” Spangler Jr., a retired mortgage banker who had also worked in sales, died Saturday from renal and heart failure at Stella Maris Hospice. The Towson resident was 85.

Paul Francis Spangler Jr. was the son of Paul Francis Spangler Sr. and Mary Louise Hall Spangler. He was born in Tyrone, Pa., and raised on Highland Avenue in Towson.

Mr. Spangler was known as Pete. He was a 1951 graduate of the old Towson Catholic High School, where he played varsity basketball.

He attended Penn State University, what is now Loyola University Maryland and Towson University.

From 1956 to 1959, he worked for Bendix Radio Corp. in Anchorage, Alaska.

He worked afterward in sales for the trucking division of Warner Fruehauf Trailer Co. Inc. in Baltimore, and as a vice president of Peter, Howell and Heather Inc., a Hunt Valley fleet leasing firm.

Mr. Spangler later worked for years as a mortgage broker for Margaretten Co. Inc. in Towson.

He retired in 2000.

He had a wide variety of reading interests but especially enjoyed James Patterson’s crime novels and was a daily reader of The Baltimore Sun, said a daughter, Linda Spangler Dwyer of Easton.

Mr. Spangler was an avid fan of the Ravens, the Orioles and basketball. He looked forward each year to the NCAA college basketball tournament.

He played golf at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Timonium and coached several Towson men’s softball teams. He was also a fan of convertibles, which he enjoyed driving.

Mr. Spangler particularly enjoyed Christmas and each year searched for the tallest tree — which he encircled with his model trains.

“It took him several days to decorate the tree and mantel,” Ms. Dwyer said.

A celebration of Mr. Spangler’s life will be held at noon Monday at the Lemmon Funeral Home, 10 W. Padonia Road, Timonium.

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Spangler is survived by his wife of 36 years, the former Patricia P. Smith; a son, Paul Bradley Spangler of Freeland; another daughter, Sharon Spangler of Reno, Nev.; two stepdaughters, Kim Barton of Riderwood and Dee Navolio of Richmond, Va.; a brother, Michael J. Spangler of Towson; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

--Frederick N. Rasmussen

