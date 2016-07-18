Professor Paul Bagley, philosopher of Loyola men's lacrosse team, dies

Paul J. Bagley, an associate philosophy professor at Loyola University Maryland who inspired the college's men's lacrosse team, died July 13 at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore from complications from an infection. he was 61.

Dr. Bagley of Baltimore taught at Loyola since 1991 and spoke nine languages. After returning to teach after a car crash in 2008 left him a paraplegic, he began visiting the sidelines of the men's lacrosse team and giving them philosophically inspired advice.

"A scholar and a gentleman, there aren't very many left. And he did both really, really well," Dale Snow, a colleague from the philosophy department, said in a statement. "He often had the last word, and sometimes it was in Latin. He livened up many a stuffy department meeting with exactly the right observation in the right tone at the right time."

Dr. Bagley was born at a military base in Germany to Col. James Bagley III, a U.S. Army officer, and Lorraine Bagley, a homemaker. The family spent time living at different military bases before settling in Fort Meade. In high school, he studied at the Father Judge Mission Seminary in Monroe, Va.

Dr. Bagley earned a bachelor's degree at Loyola University New Orleans, his master's degree at Catholic University and his doctorate at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. Before he started at Loyola, he taught philosophy at Catholic University.

At age 18, Dr. Bagley was diagnosed with diabetes and in 2000, his kidneys failed. He was on dialysis for two years until he had a kidney transplant — donated from his brother, Brendan — and a pancreas transplant. Then, in 2008, just a few months after marrying Susan Whitson Bagley, he was in a car accident and became paraplegic. He spent months in the hospital and didn't return to teaching until 2010.

Despite the physical limitations, Dr. Bagley remained hopeful.

"I don't have an obstacle mentality," he told Loyola's campus magazine in 2014. "Can I read? Yes. Can I write? Yes. Can I speak with people? Yes. Am I still able to laugh? Yes."

Colleagues said his rebound was inspiring.

"As I would watch Paul heading off to class, I often wondered if in his place I could do what he was doing, day in and day out," Loyola philosophy professor James Snow said in a statement. "And I could never say with complete confidence that I could."

Dr. Bagley's scholarly research was in early modern philosophy, ancient philosophy, Spinoza, Plato, and political philosophy.

After the car crash, he went down one day to watch the men's lacrosse team while they were warming up for practice.

A student told him to "say something philosophical" and Dr. Bagley told them "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger." After that, he frequently shared philosophical advice with the team on themes of success and adversity.

For his birthday this year, he was in the hospital, but members of the lacrosse team made short videos to share their birthday wishes with him.

"As our 'team philosopher,' he has impacted everyone in our locker room with his words, wisdom, and passion," men's lacrosse head coach Charley Toomey said in a statement. "Our biggest fan is now an angel looking down on us."

Mrs. Bagley said her husband spoke to the players about being thoughtful and aware of each other. And despite not knowing much about lacrosse to begin with, he ended up loving the game. "He always ended his emails with "Go Hounds," she said.

Mrs. Bagley said her husband loved teaching and interacting with students. She described him as thoughtful and someone who once scrubbed the floors and made dinner before his mother came back from the hospital after a younger brother was born.

"He always thought that a sense of humor was a sign of a high intelligence," Mrs. Bagley said. "He would deliver a joke to you and you wouldn't realize it was a joke until a few seconds later. His face would stay so straight."

His two children from a previous marriage, Katherine Bagley of Elkridge and Michael Bagley of Baltimore, both graduated from Loyola.

He was a member of the professional associations Vereniging het Spinozahuis, American Philosophical Association (Eastern Division), Metaphysical Society of America, North American Spinoza Society, American Catholic Philosophical Association, and Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.

Dr. Bagley donated his body to the state anatomy board and designated it to go to the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Plans for a memorial service for the Loyola community in September were incomplete.

Besides his wife and children, Dr. Bagley is survived by his mother, Lorraine Bagley of Ellicott City; three brothers, James Bagley IV of Bradley Beach, N.J., Kevin Bagley of Texas, and Brendan Bagley of State College, Penn.; and a sister, Suzanne Fair of Elkridge.

