Monroe Tyler Gatchell, retired real estate agent, dies at 77

Monroe Tyler Gatchell, a retired residential real estate agent, died of cardiac arrest complications Saturday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. The former Ruxton resident was 77.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Harvest Road, he was the son of G. Gordon Gatchell and his wife, Elizabeth Kortright Monroe Emory. Mr. Gatchell was a direct descendant of President James Monroe.

He was a 1959 Gilman School graduate and earned a bachelor’s degree at the Johns Hopkins University.

He worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. before joining W.H.C. Wilson, a Roland Park-based real estate firm. He sold properties in North Baltimore. He also owned North Baltimore apartment buildings.

Mr. Gatchell was an avid bird hunter and enjoyed sailing along the Atlantic coast in a 42-foot boat he named the Tytanic.

Mr. Gatchell played tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball.

After moving to Kilmarnock, Va., in 2005, he joined the Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. He raised mallard ducks at his home.

A reception will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 29 Murray Hill Circle in Baltimore County. Graveside services are private.

Survivors include Molly White, his wife of 21 years; a brother, Richard Emory Gatchell of Ruxton; three stepdaughters, Ann Rollo of Geneva, N.Y., Debbie Barnes of Charlotte, N.C., and Christine Schmidt of Catonsville; two stepsons, Will Schmidt of Easton and Marc Schmidt of Catonsville; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

