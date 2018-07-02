A memorial service for John McNamara, a Capital Gazette sports reporter for more than two decades, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 10 at the University of Maryland College Park Chapel. McNamara died Thursday when he and four others were killed in an attack at the newspaper in Annapolis.
Memorial set for Capital Gazette shooting victim John McNamara
Jacques KellyContact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
