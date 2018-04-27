Lawrence J. Ent, mechanical engineer, dies at age 25 while playing soccer in Latrobe Park

Lawrence James “Larry” Ent, a mechanical engineer and sports enthusiast, died April 19 while playing soccer with friends in Latrobe Park in Locust Point. He was 25 and resided near the park.

His sister, Larissa Macheski, said that while medical tests were incomplete, the suspected cause of death was a heart blockage.

She said that emergency medical technicians’ efforts to revive him at Latrobe Park were unsuccessful. He was then taken to Harbor Hospital Center, where he was unresponsive.

Born in West Chester, Pa., he was the son of Lawrence Franklin Ent, who owns a plumbing business, and Lisa Cavanaugh, a homemaker. He was a 2011 graduate of Henderson High School, where he was a member of the soccer and tennis teams. He also belonged to the school-sanctioned ski and snowboarding club.

He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, where he belonged to the academic engineering fraternity, Pi Tau Sigma.

Mr. Ent participated in a four-year study of pitched green roofs instead of the more common flat variety, which was a project of the University of Maryland’s Gemstone Honors Program.

His fiancee, Gabrielle “Gabby” Brazeau, said Mr. Ent was hired by Clark Construction and was a construction manager of the A. James Clark Hall, a biomedical research lab and teaching facility on the College Park campus.

“He graduated Maryland in 2015 and he never the left the campus. While Clark Hall is almost finished and students are taking classes there, he was still on the job finishing it up,” she said.

“Larry was always positive. He was a detail-oriented person who was respected by the University of Maryland team and the School of Engineering,” said Matthew Watts, a Clark Construction co-worker and friend who lives in Baltimore. “We worked together and we were good friends. That was a testament to Larry’s personality. He was proud to be working on a building for his alma mater and he was proud of the work being done in the lab.”

Ms. Brazeau said she and Mr. Ent met at the school in 2012 and later lived in Howard County before moving to Baltimore.

“Larry loved Baltimore and wanted to live in it. He embraced the city and its social life. We lived first at McHenry Row and then moved to the Anthem House,” she said. “He was one of those people everyone loved. He was always happy and was a good dancer. He had killer dance moves that came out of nowhere.”

“He was a natural talent. He was good at everything he did. He was even a great ping-pong player,” she said.

“He had a good outlook on things. He never held a grudge and never stayed angry,” said Tony Grzesik, a Baltimore resident and college friend who planned to be in Mr. Ent’s wedding as a groomsman. “He made friends easily and basically anyone who met him became one of those friends.”

Friends said he often dressed in Hawaiian shirts. He also was a country music enthusiast. He enjoyed professional sports and remained a Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies enthusiast. He was an enthusiastic Maryland football and basketball fan as well as an Arsenal soccer fan.

Mr. Ent competed on a mixed men’s and women’s soccer team, the Aglets. Many of his team members lived nearby in South Baltimore and often socialized together.

“He was a great friend and we’ve remained close since we were in the sixth grade,” said Joe Andrews, a Washington, D.C., resident who planned to be best man at Mr. Ent’s wedding.

“We played soccer together and he was an excellent player. He was a really competent midfielder who saw the field well and had a good vision for the whole game. He had amazing control of the ball and an ability to see other teammates on the field to plan his moves.”

Family members said Mr. Ent and Ms. Brazeau had announced their engagement this year. A wedding was planned for November.

Mr. Ent enjoyed ocean surfing and spent part of the summer at a family home in Ocean City, N.J.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Home, 410 N. Church St. in West Chester. A life celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 at Little Havana, 1325 Key Highway in Baltimore.

In addition to his fiancee, parents and sister, who lives in West Chester, survivors include another sister, Lindsay Ent of Wilmington, Del., and a nephew, Clint Macheski of West Chester.

