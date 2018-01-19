Kingdon Gould Jr., former ambassador and horseman, dies at 94

Kingdon Gould Jr., a former ambassador, horseman and educational philanthropist, died Tuesday of complications from pneumonia at his North Laurel home. He was 94.

Mr. Gould was a real estate developer and former U.S. ambassador under two presidents, serving as envoy to Luxembourg and the Netherlands. He was active in Republican political circles.

He is a great-grandson of Jay Gould, the railroad tycoon, and was a 1948 graduate of Yale University.

Mr. Gould was also an accomplished rider who competed in Maryland’s timber races.

“His business interests have included partial or complete ownership of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., PMI Parking, The Kings Contrivance restaurant in Columbia, and a portion of the Capital Crescent Trail between Georgetown and Silver Spring. The Gould family is involved in the construction of Konterra, a sprawling, mixed-use development straddling Interstate 95 in Laurel and Beltsville,” according to a biographical sketch in The Howard County Times.

He was also a founder of the Glenelg Country School.

He received two Purple Heart and two Silver Star medals during World War II.

No funeral is planned.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Mary Thorne; four sons, Kingdon Gould III of Laurel, Thorne Gould of Baltimore, Frank Gould of Sun Valley, Utah., and Caleb Gould of Laurel; five daughters, Lydia Barbieri of Pisa, Italy, Candida Lancaster of Monkton, Melissa Gould of Cortez, Colo., Annunicata Guild of Bend, Ore., and Thalia Pryor of Telluride, Colo.; and many grandchildren.

