The Rev. Kennard S. Muller, retired Roman Catholic priest and veteran, dies

The Rev. Kennard S. Muller, former pastor of Our Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church in Northeast Baltimore and an Air Force veteran, died March 20 from a heart attack at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Forest Hill.

He was 84.

“He was a splendid man and a priest who drew people to him. He had a magnetic way about him,” said the Rev. Michael J. Roach, a longtime friend who is the pastor of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester.

“He was very low-key and a realist who knew the world,” Father Roach said. “He was one of our best.”

Kennard Samuel Muller was the son of John G. Muller Jr., a truck driver, and Bertha Bohle Muller, a homemaker. He was born and raised in East Baltimore.

He attended St. Rose of Lima Parochial School and was a graduate of Patterson Park High School.

He served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as an air traffic controller in New York City and in Greenland.

Father Muller had considered entering the priesthood when he was an eighth-grade student but waited until he completed his military service, when he was 25.

“We call that a ‘delayed vocation,’ ” Father Roach said.

In 1958 he entered St. Jerome’s College in Kitchener, Ontario; he transferred two years later to Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1964.

Father Muller was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Baltimore in 1966 by Cardinal Lawrence Shehan at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

He was appointed an associate pastor in 1966 at the Church of the Precious Blood in the Parkside neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore, and a year later was named secretary for Archdiocesan Tribunal appeal cases.

In 1972, he was assigned to study at the Ecumenical Institute at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Roland Park, and received a master’s degree. That same year, he was appointed associate pastor at St. Rita Roman Catholic Church in Dundalk.

Father Muller was named Western Maryland area coordinator of Christian education by Cardinal Shehan, and worked with 10 parishes and four missions.

He was serving as temporary administrator of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Oakland when he was transferred to serve as associate pastor of three parishes: St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Abingdon, Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit in Joppa and St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Bradshaw.

He was the founding pastor in 1976 of Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Edgewood, which had its roots in the old Edgewood Cinema building.

In 1983, Father Muller took an education leave from Prince of Peace, and later that year was appointed associate pastor at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Overlea.

From 1984 until he resigned in 1986, due to heart trouble, Father Muller was pastor of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church.

He officially retired in 1988.

For the past decade he had been in residence at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Fallston, and continued to assist at various parishes throughout the archdiocese.

“Ken had had a good work ethic,” said Msgr. James Baker, pastor of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church. “He was faithful to his priestly duties. He would help with Mass and visit and anoint the sick.

“He had a good sense of humor and was a very outgoing man. He loved parish work and he loved people,” Monsignor Baker said.

“He was hearing confessions hours before the Lord called him home,” he said.

Monsignor Baker said that Father Muller enjoyed meeting parishioners and other clergy, particularly over dinner.

Two years ago, when he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination, Father Muller told the seminarians gathered for the ceremony: “Remember to remind yourself often that whatever you do — do it for the love of God and God’s people. In this you will find the peace which the world cannot give.”

Father Muller enjoyed bargain hunting, family members said, and dining out. In that regard he still lamented the closing of Haussner’s, one of his favorite restaurants.

Father Muller is survived by two brothers, Richard Muller of Perry Hall and John G. Muller III of Wilton Manor, Fla.; a sister, Agnes Gahn of Perry Hall, and numerous nieces and nephews.

