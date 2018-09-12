June Y. Coury, homemaker who loved organizing family gatherings, dies

June Y. Coury, a homemaker who was proud of her Southern heritage, died Aug. 25 from cancer at her Towson home. She was 88.

The former June Dresda Bobo was born in Pilot Oak, Ky., and raised in Christmasville, Tenn. She was the daughter of Foster Bobo, a farmer, and Flora Day Bobo, a homemaker.

After her mother became ill with tuberculosis, Mrs. Coury was sent to live with an uncle and aunt, known to her as “Daddy” and “Nanny” Young. Family members said she adopted their last name.

She attended Trezevant High School in Christmasville until her senior year, when she moved to Alamosa, Colo. She graduated from Alamosa High School, then entered what is now Adams State University, also in Alamosa.

While there, she met and fell in love with James G. Coury. They married in 1949. The couple moved to a home on Allegheny Avenue in Towson that Mr. Coury built, and they raised five children there.

Mrs. Coury enjoyed being a homemaker. She served as a Boy Scout den mother and was also involved with the Brownies and Girl Scouts.

During the 1970s and early 1980s, when her children were older, she was a weekend rental agent for James Keelty and Co.

Mrs. Coury enjoyed celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, and family members said she and her husband gave the “best Christmas party this side of the Mississippi River.”

Her welcoming personality attracted a large circle of friends, including friends of her children who lovingly called her “Granny.”

She liked organizing family gatherings, cookouts, game days and apple-picking events.

“She loved to pick apples and wasn’t shy about climbing a tree in search of a perfect one,” said her son, Matt Coury of Hunt Valley.

She liked to visit West Tennessee and while there enjoyed her favorite foods: catfish, cornbread and black-eyes peas. When she returned to Towson after those trips, the Southern lilt to her voice was noticeably thicker, family members said.

Her husband of 57 years, a longtime math teacher at Towson High School, died in 2006.

She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Towson. Funeral services were held Sept. 1 at Lemmon Funeral Home in Timonium.

In addition to her son, Mrs. Coury is survived by two other sons, Mark Coury and Scott Coury, both of Towson; two daughters, Cathy Holland of Towson and Karen Nigh of San Diego, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

