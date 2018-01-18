Dana Mark Levitz, retired Baltimore County Circuit Court judge, dies

Judge Dana Mark Levitz, who served for 23 years on the Circuit Court for Baltimore County before retiring in 2008, died Wednesday of a heart attack at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla. The Stevenson resident was 69.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Forest Park, Judge Levitz was the son of Abraham Levitz, a kosher butcher, and Sylvia Levitz, a manicurist.

He was a 1966 graduate of City College and was a member of the first graduating class of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1970.

“He had a minor in drama, which helped him get his angst up in the courtroom,” said his wife of 42 years, the former Dale Roth, a UMBC classmate.

Judge Levitz was a 1973 graduate of the University of Baltimore Law School

He was a city prosecutor from 1973 to 1975, when he was named an assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore County, serving in that role from 1975 to 1984.

Judge Levitz was deputy state’s attorney for Baltimore County from 1984 to 1985.

During his tenure, he prosecuted a number of high-profile cases including killings at the Warren House motel in Pikesville that prosecutors said had been organized by Anthony Grandison, a Baltimore drug lord, that resulted in the deaths of Scott Piechowicz, who was to testify against Mr. Grandison in a federal drug trial, and Susan Kennedy, Mr. Piechowicz’s wife’s sister. Mr. Grandison was convicted of murder.

Judge Levitz was 36 when appointed to the Baltimore County Circuit Court by Gov. Harry R. Hughes in 1985, and the youngest judge appointed to the county circuit court.

After retiring, he returned to the bench in 2009 as a visiting judge.

He enjoyed attending the theater and was known for organizing trips to Broadway shows for his courthouse associates.

Funeral services for Judge Levitz will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Sol Levinson & Bros, 8900Reisterstown road, Pikesville.

In addition to his wife, a retired Johns Hopkins Hospital medical video producer, he is survived by a sister, Robin Schless of Woodlawn.

This story will be updated.