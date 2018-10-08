Joseph D. Tydings, former U.S. Senator from Maryland, passes away

Joseph D. Tydings, a Maryland lawyer and “Kennedy man” who followed his adoptive father’s footsteps into the U.S. Senate, died Monday of cancer in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. He was 90.

Devoted to the state until the end, he took his last breath while cloaked in a blanket bearing the name of his alma mater, the University of Maryland, according to his daughter, Mary Tydings.

Sen. Tydings’ political career in the state was marked by a willingness to take on members of his own Democratic party, often to their annoyance.

“His progressive battles cost him his Senate seat in 1970, but his display of political courage was an inspiration to me and many others,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen. “In these difficult times, he serves as a powerful example of the best in public service.”

Born in Asheville, N.C., on May 4, 1928 to Eleanor Davies and Tom Cheesborough, he and his sister, Eleanor, were later adopted by U.S. Senator Millard Tydings of Maryland after his mother divorced his biological father.

“He grew up on a farm in Havre de Grace, Md., and Millard Tydings was a huge influence on his life,” Mary Tydings said. The house where he grew up now belongs to Ashley Addiction Treatment.

As a youth, Mr. Tydings attended public school in Aberdeen before entering McDonogh School in Baltimore County as a military cadet. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in one of the Army’s last horse platoons during the post-war occupation of Germany.

After completing his service, he entered the University of Maryland, where he played lacrosse and football and earned his law degree in 1953.

His political career began in the 1950s when he served as president of the Maryland Young Democrats. As its president, he once confronted an Ocean City hotel owner who refused to allow black attendees to stay there.

In 1954, he was elected to represent Harford County in the Maryland House of Delegates. There, he fought for greater oversight of savings and loan companies following a major scandal within the industry.

"I was appalled no one was doing anything about it," he wrote in his autobiography, "My Life in Progressive Politics,” co-written by former Baltimore Sun reporter John W. Frece. The reason, he argued, was that many top politicians in the state were profiting from these schemes.

Later, as a federal prosecutor in the state, he brought several cases against corrupt politicians. According to his autobiography, Sen. Tydings brought so many cases against Democratic politicians that, according to his autobiography, U. S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy once called him and exclaimed: "My God, Joe, can't you ever find a Republican to indict?"

In 1963, at the urging of President Kennedy, Sen. Tydings launched his bid for the U.S. Senate. Kennedy was assassinated on the same November day that Sen. Tydings held his farewell luncheon with colleagues to prepare for his run.

During his single six-year term in the Senate (1965-1971), he championed liberal causes including gun control, civil rights and opposing the war in Vietnam. His advocacy for gun safety also incurred the wrath of the National Rifle Association, which helped defeat him in his reelection bid, according to a biography provided by his family. He also became an enemy of President Nixon after helping to defeat two of the president’s Supreme Court nominees, Clement F. Haynsworth, Jr., and G. Harrold Carswell, according to the biography.

After losing reelection, he remained active in political circles. He went on to serve as a member and as chairman of the Board of Regents of the University of Maryland.

In 1955, Mr. Tydings married Virginia Reynolds Campbell of Lewes, Del. They had four children and divorced in 1974. The following year, he married Terry Lynn Huntingdon of Mt. Shasta, Calif., with whom he had his fifth child. That marriage and two subsequent marriages ended in divorce.

Gov. Larry Hogan offered his condolences in a statement on Twitter: “The First Lady and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Joseph Tydings. In his many years serving Marylanders, Senator Tydings made an undeniable impact on our state's history and future.”

