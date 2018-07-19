John Taylor, dancer who entertained scores of children as Kinderman, dies at 82

John Taylor, a popular song-and-dance man who created the role of the Kinderman as he performed in a derby and bow tie for children, died of heart disease Saturday at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Columbia.

He lived in Columbia and was 82.

"Some people tell me I'm lucky, but this career isn't about luck, " Mr. Taylor said in a 2012 interview in The Sun when he received a lifetime achievement award from the Howard County Arts Council. "It's my purpose in life to be doing what I'm doing."

He also said, "Kids don't remember people's names. But they do remember Superman, Batman and Spider-Man. So, I became Kinderman. I even bought an old limo and made it into the Kindermobile.”

At his peak, Mr. Taylor performed in 500 shows annually and was a well known presence in his home base of Howard County.

He was born in Baltimore. In an interview, he said his mother, Blanche, who owned a Pennsylvania Avenue restaurant, was a dancer as well. He recalled a childhood filled with his parents' friends who came together to dance, play cards and eat.

“As a precocious 4-year-old, Taylor danced for the adults and they threw money at him, coins he saved in a piggy bank to buy a fire engine,” noted The Sun’s 2012 article.

He was a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School. As a young man he joined a dance troupe and won a $25 first-place award for his skills.

"I just knew I was 'it' after that; I believed my own press, " he said in 2012.

He went to New York, but was rejected for a part in "West Side Story.” In 1971 he was cast in the European touring company of “Hair,” but declined the role because of the musical comedy’s nude scene.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree at Morgan State University. He also received a master’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

In the late 1950s he began teaching in Catonsville for the Baltimore County school system. He taught for 18 years, but returned to dance and taught couples to do “The Hustle.”

Mr. Taylor had appeared on WJZ-TV with Oprah Winfrey and Richard Scherr on the “People Are Talking.'”

A memorial service is planned for Sept. 10 at the Columbia Baptist Fellowship on Robert Oliver Parkway.

Survivors include a niece, Jackie Taylor of Baltimore.

