John L. Swarm, banker and appraiser, dies

John Lewis “Jack” Swarm, an executive in the old Equitable Trust Co. who enjoyed playing gin rummy, died of cancer Aug. 3 at the Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill.

The Owings Mills resident was 86.

Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., he was the son of Jack O. Swarm, a salesman, and his wife, Virginia Moore. The family moved to Baltimore in 1944.

He was a 1951 graduate of St. Paul’s School and attended the University of Virginia and what is now Loyola University Maryland. He served in the Navy during the Korean War.

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in 2018.

He met his future wife, Carroll Hudson, in 1954 at the Valley Inn in Brooklandville. They were on dates with other people, but began dating soon after they met. They married two years later and lived on Caves Road.

Mr. Swarm joined Equitable Trust, and among his duties was setting up a credit card division in Dover, Del., in 1980. While still working for the bank, he became a real estate appraiser and founded his own business, John L. Swarm Appraisals.

A member of the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club, Mr. Swarm played golf and gin rummy. He also enjoyed games of gin rummy with friends at the Elkridge and Maryland clubs, and in 2015 won a gin rummy tournament.

He served on the board of the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club and was a Little League commissioner. He was an Orioles fan and was a past president of the Orioles Advocates.

“My father was, first and foremost, a gentleman. He had a wonderful sense of humor and looked for the positive in every situation. He lived well and laughed often,” said his daughter, Elizabeth Swarm Cook of Bel Air.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Owings Mills.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include two sisters, Shirley Silbernagel of Frederick and Ann Onderdonk of Carmel, Ind.; and nieces and nephews. His wife of 54 years, a medical secretary who later owned Accents Limited, a flowers, candy and gift shop, died in 2014. A son, John Lewis “Chip” Swarm Jr. died in 2001.

— Jacques Kelly

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com