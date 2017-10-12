Greg Novik, founder of Greg's Bagels, dies

Greg Novik, who founded Greg’s Bagels in 1989 in Belvedere Square with his wife, Kathy, died Wednesday evening of pancreatic cancer at his Cheswolde home.

He was 71.

The former Baltimore advertising executive, who played saxophone, piano and bass in local bands, abandoned advertising for baking bagels and opened his shop in Belvedere Square with a $30,000 investment.

Because of failing health, he sold the business late last year to Tommy Hearn, who reopened it.

There will be no funeral, and plans for a memorial gathering celebrating his life are incomplete, said his wife of 49 years, the former Kathleen Thompson.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey; a daughter, Jenna; and several grandchildren.

This article will be updated.

