George Beall, U.S. attorney for Maryland who prosecuted Agnew, dies

George Beall, the U.S. attorney who led the investigation and prosecution that led to the resignation of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, died of cancer Sunday at his Naples, Fla. home. He was 79.

A Republican, Mr. Beall, was the son of Maryland Sen. J. Glenn Beall. He was named U.S. attorney for Maryland in 1970 and headed the office when reports of widespread corruption in Baltimore County came to his attention. The investigation focused on Mr. Agnew, the former Baltimore County executive and Maryland governor Richard M. Nixon selected as his vice president in 1968.

Mr. Beall began his investigation of Mr. Agnew in early 1973 after the Internal Revenue Service completed an audit of Baltimore County finances.

At one point, Mr. Beall and his staff issued more than 500 subpoenas. Mr. Agnew ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and resigned the vice presidency at the old federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore in October 1973.

He served as U.S. attorney until 1975.

Born in Frostberg, Mr. Beall attended Phillips Exeter Academy and earned a bachelor's degree at Princeton University. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law. A paratrooper, he served in the Army and belonged to the Maryland National Guard.

Mr. Beall is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Campbell; a daughter, Rebecca S. Beall of Summit, N.J.; two stepsons, Jamie Alban of Baltimore and Nicholas Guy Alban of Nashville, Tenn.; a stepdaughter, Tobey Frederick of Easton; 16 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

No funeral is planned.