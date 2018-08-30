Roland 'Fish' Powell, former mayor of Ocean City, dies at 89

Roland E. “Fish” Powell, who had been mayor of Ocean City for more than a decade during which the resort transitioned into a year-round community, died Wednesday from cancer at Oyster Harbor, his West Ocean City home. He was 89.

“Ocean City has been fortunate in having good mayors and “Fish” Powell certainly exemplified that,” said Rick Meehan, current mayor of Ocean City. “He was a great friend and mentor, and I learned from him what government was all about and it is about people.”

James N. “Jim” Mathias Jr., who is now a state senator, served as mayor of Ocean City from 1996 to 2006.

“Fish was a dear, dear friend who helped shape my life and my life in public service,” said Mr. Mathias, who acknowledged that Mr. Powell had been a father figure to him. “He had a cool demeanor and was a very trustworthy and confident person.”

Major accomplishments during Mr. Powell’s mayoral tenure included the beach replenishment program, transitioning Ocean City into a year-round community and building the convention center that bears his name.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Powell will be held on what would have been his 90th birthday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Ocean City.

Mr. Powell is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Jeannie Evans; two sons, Jimmy Powell and Billy Powell, both of Ocean City; two daughters, Susie Wenzlaff of Ocean City and Kim Mourlas of Selbyville, Del.; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

