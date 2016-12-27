Elena Troia, matriarch of family restaurants

Elena Fones Troia, matriarch of a family of restaurateurs in Baltimore and Towson who had earlier been a custom tailor, died of heart failure Dec. 25 at her granddaughter's home. She was 93.

Born Elena Fones in Naples, Italy, she was the daughter of Ernesto Fones, a railroad worker, and his wife, Carmelo Cuomo.

As a young women, she began sewing and tailoring clothes, and was soon making costumes for the Teatro di San Carlo, the world's oldest continuously active opera. She did work for the opera and ballet companies.

"There would be the ballerina tutus she had made hanging in her home," said her daughter, Maria Troia Cohen of Cardiff, Calif.

She met her future husband, Carmine Troia, in Naples.

She moved to Baltimore in 1961 to join her sister, Rita Sofinowski, who had married an American military serviceman who was living in Dundalk.

"She initially came as a tourist with no intention of staying," said her daughter. "But her talents as a seamstress were known, and Baltimore was then a clothing manufacturing center."

Mrs. Troia soon joined Haas Tailoring Co. and Lebow Brothers, and also worked with custom tailor Victor Pascal. She worked largely in men's suits and topcoats. Other family members also joined her from Italy.

She went on to teach at the Maryland Institute College of Art fashion design program for several semesters in the 1970s. Her instruction included explaining to students how to construct an outfit using a pattern they had made.

In 1986 she joined her son and daughter in establishing Cafe Troia, which soon became a Towson landmark on Allegheny Avenue.

The family expanded food operations to Hampden, Federal Hill and Belvedere Square. In later years her granddaughters came into the business and expanded into other food-related enterprises.

"When she gave up tailoring it wasn't really a radical career change," said her daughter. "Cooking and baking were always her passion, and she was really good at it."

Mrs. Troia was an accomplished soup maker and baker.

A 1997 Baltimore Sun review said: "It comes as no surprise that Nonna's [Mrs. Troia's] chicken soup is the zuppa del giorno [soup of the day]. This is a lovely, fragile chicken soup: a soothing, homemade broth with snippets of white-meat chicken, rice and bits of carrot for color."

Her son Gino Troia, with whom she worked, recalled that a customer once asked if she started her chicken broth with a commercial soup base mixture.

"Of course all her soups were made from scratch," he recalled. "She would not allow frozen vegetables to be used either. But when pressed about the kind of base she used, she said, 'Tell them I use water.'"

He said Mrs. Troia was baking for his restaurant, Emporio Grano, on Chestnut Avenue in Hampden, until two weeks ago. She last prepared biscotti made with almond paste and pine nuts, he said.

"People went crazy for her limoncello cake too," said Mr. Troia. who lives in Sparks.

Her granddaughter, Lisa Troia Martin, who now runs the Cafe Troia in Towson, recalled her grandmother as a force of nature.

"She could cook a cardboard box and make it taste good," she said. "She was strong, hardworking, caring and giving. She led by example. Growing up, we were always at her house for family dinners."

When Mrs. Troia was 85, she co-authored a cookbook, "My Italy, My Greece, Our Table." It is out of print.

Family members said Mrs. Troia made her usual batches of cookies this year for Christmas. They said she presided at a family dinner on Christmas day, then died quietly later that evening.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane in Cockeysville, where she was a member.

In addition to her son, daughter and granddaughter, survivors include a sister, Rita Sofinowski of Timonium, two other granddaughters, Daniela Troia of Towson, who owns Zia's Cafe and Juice Bar, and Laura Troia of Los Angeles; two grandsons, Niko Troia of Tampa, Fla. and Stephen Cohen of Mount Kisco, N.Y.; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her husband of nearly 40 years, a worker at Caesar's Den in Little Italy, died in 1984. A son, Ernesto Troia, died in 2001.

