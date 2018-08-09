Edward Gahan, Mays Chapel resident who enjoyed hunting on the Eastern Shore, dies

Edward William “Buddy” Gahan,’ a retired tile salesman who hunted on the Eastern Shore, died of Alzheimer’s disease complications Aug. 2 at Symphony Manor. The Mays Chapel resident was 90.

Born in Baltimore, he attended All Saints School and left the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in his senior year to enlist in the Navy — he lied about his age to get in.

He served two years in the military as a medic, then returned to Polytechnic and received his diploma. He then graduated from the old Baltimore Junior College, where he played lacrosse. He also attended the Johns Hopkins University and studied business.

He became a surveyor for Standard Oil before joining the United Tile and later Mosaic Tile. In 1966 he began a distributorship of Summitville Tile of Ohio and supervised construction of an Aylesbury Road showroom. He retired in 2002.

He was a member of the parents’ clubs at the Calvert Hall College High School and Maryvale Preparatory School. He was also a member of the Hibernian Society.

Mr. Gahan had a second home in the town of Secretary in Dorchester County, and enjoyed his time on Eastern Shore and the Choptank River. He was a hunter, and had his game made into sausage.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Cockeysville, where he had been an usher for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary Agnes Voelkel; four sons, Michael E. Gahan of the Philippines, R. Shaine Gahan of Cockeysville, T. Casey Gahan of Denver and Kevin K. Gahan of Mays Chapel; a brother, Thomas W. Gahan of Baltimore; a sister, Anne Gahan Lucido of Catonsville; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A daughter, Meaghan Patricia Gahan, died in 2000.

