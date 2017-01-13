David Modell, former Baltimore Ravens president, dies

David Modell, a former president of the Baltimore Ravens and the son of former team owner Art Modell, died of lung cancer Friday, the team announced. He was 56.

Called the "unsung son," Mr. Modell was considered an architect of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

"David hated losing," said Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston. "And when he won that trophy — he called it Big Betty — he slept with it. He never cleaned it. He wanted people to touch it and he took it everywhere."

David Modell was born David Orrick McDearmon Jr. in Willoughby, Ohio. His parents were involved in television. His mother, Patricia Breslin Modell, was a regular character on the 1950s television shows including "The People's Choice" and "Peyton Place." His father, David Orrick McDearmon Jr., directed episodes of television shows "Peter Gunn," "The Twilight Zone" and "Bewitched." They later divorced.

Art Modell, a Cleveland advertising executive who owned the Cleveland Browns, adopted him in 1969 after his marriage to Patricia Breslin. The 9-year-old became David Modell and bonded enthusiastically with his adoptive father, family members said.

At 14, he started as a Cleveland Municipal Stadium grounds crew member. He also accompanied his father with the team on road trips.

After Art Modell moved the National Football League franchise to Baltimore, the younger Mr. Modell worked with the selection of the Ravens' team colors, its logo and the design of its uniforms. He also launched a campaign to hire a head coach.

In an interview, Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston recalled how Mr. Modell conducted his search for a coach.

"He had charts, pictures and graphs," said Mr. Preston. "I've never seen a coaching search as thorough as this one."

Mr. Modell's title was executive vice president in charge of the marketing department. He oversaw public relations, ticket sales, facilities, security and special events.

In 1999, Art Modell announced that his son would become the team's president and chief operating officer.

"This is a dream day for me," David Modell said at the time in a Sun article. "I love to work, and I love to go to work with these great associates at the Ravens. I love this organization, and the love will grow as we share future victories. To become president of this organization is humbling."

His father told The Sun at the time: "We're a family business, and this is the logical next step. Oftentimes, family members do not get enough credit for working hard and having talent."

"David Modell's role has grown since the team moved to Baltimore. He was the point guy three years ago in the negotiations with rookie offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden, the first draft pick in Ravens history," The Sun's 1999 article said.

In a Sun story, Preston said: "Modell will never get the credit he deserves for building the Ravens into a quality organization, because he is the owner's son and can't escape stereotypes..... Here's one truth about David Modell: He was the unsung hero of the Ravens' Super Bowl championship run in 2000-2001. ... He has been just as important in building this franchise as anyone, including players Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden, general manager Ozzie Newsome, director of player personnel Phil Savage, and even owner and father Art Modell himself."

At that time, Ravens coach Brian Billick said: "There is coaching, personnel and the administrative side of [running a franchise]. David has been at the center of the administrative side. I couldn't have asked more from an organization. At every turn, whatever it is I thought I needed, or whatever structure that needed to be set, David has been right there. I owe David a great deal heading up the group that brought me here."

"You won't hear much about David Modell's contributions. But it was Modell who included the fans and NFL Properties in choosing the team name and colors. It was Modell who used fans and focus groups to find out what fans wanted the most at M&T Bank Stadium, one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL.

"He talked about a Super Bowl championship since Day One, back in the days when it appeared to be far-fetched," said Mike Preston in his 1999 story.

Mr. Modell is survived by his wife, Michel, an artist. He has three sons, Arthur Modell, David Modell Jr. and Bertram "Bertie" Modell; three daughters, Breslin Modell, Collier Modell and Aoife "Fee" Modell; and a brother, John Modell.

His mother, Patricia Modell died in 2011. Art Modell died in 2012.

