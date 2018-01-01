David Hillman, CEO of Southern Management Corp. and Baltimore-area developer, dies

David Hillman, a Baltimore-area developer and chairman and CEO of Southern Management Corp., died Dec. 27, according to company officials.

He was 75.

Southern Management Corp., founded in 1981, is a major developer in the Baltimore area and one of the largest owner-operated property management companies in the country.

The Vienna, Va.-based firm manages 78 communities with 25,000 apartments, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, and three hotels.

Its Baltimore-area properties include the Hotel at Arundel Preserve, The Atrium and 39 West Lexington.

Kirby Fowler, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, called Mr. Hillman “a pioneering visionary who anticipated and led the housing boom in Downtown Baltimore.”

In an email, Mr. Fowler said Mr. Hillman “created a residential market in Downtown Baltimore where none had existed before…. David was at the forefront of recognizing that residents needed a neighborhood grocery store, and he bent over backwards to create one at Charles and Saratoga streets, now operated by Streets Market & Café.

“David and his company also generously supported, with capital and operating dollars, Downtown Partnership’s renovation of Center Plaza in 2007, which stands as one of the most successful public spaces in the City. In large part because of David, Downtown Baltimore is now the fastest growing neighborhood in the City and top 10 in the United States for the number of residents,” Mr. Fowler said.

David Harvey Hillman was born on August 15, 1942 in Washington to Joseph and Dorothy Hillman.

A life-long resident of the Washington area, Mr. Hillman dedicated his early years to public accounting. Prior to founding Southern Management, Mr. Hillman and business partner Melvin Lenkin founded another property management company, Central Management in 1965.

Mr. Hillman served on the board of the University of Maryland Baltimore and the Business Advisory Council for the Comptroller of Maryland.

The foundation named for him and his wife — the David H. and Suzanne D. Hillman Family Foundation — created the Hillman Entrepreneurs Program through the University of Maryland and Prince George’s Community College in 2006, according to the program’s website. The scholarship is targeted to students who have an interest in entrepreneurship and business, and who want to “energize and give back to their local communities.”

The site quotes Mr. Hillman’s goal for the program: “We want to give people confidence to fail, to try, to walk differently than anybody else. People will be successful if they set high goals and aim to achieve them. It will make the world a better place.”

Information from his company noted that Mr. Hillman had received numerous awards for business and community service, including the Baltimore Washington Corridor Chamber’s Freeman Hrabowski Visionary Leadership Award, Innovator of the Year in 2002 by The Daily Record and the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Award for Community Service.

Mr. Fowler noted that the Downtown Partnership awarded Mr. Hillman a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

“David possessed a positive spirit which he couldn’t really contain — although he tried to pass himself off as a curmudgeon,” said Mr. Fowler. “He was creative, philanthropic and, indeed, a very funny man. I miss him already.”

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Cheryl and Richard Hillman; sister Wendy Kaplan; three grandchildren and a large extended family with many nieces and nephews.

This article will be updated.