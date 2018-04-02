Carmen Deyesu, T. Rowe Price executive and philanthropist, dies

Carmen F. Deyesu, a retired T. Rowe Price executive who became a financial adviser and donor to the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, died of pneumonia on March 25 at his Fallston home. He was 76.

“He was humble and generous, the epitome of the servant-leader,” said Dr. Thomas B. Smyth, the medical center’s president and chief executive officer. “He was always focused on how to make other people better.”

Born in Baltimore and raised in Little Italy and on East Baltimore Street, he was the son of Carmen Deyesu, an attorney, and his wife, Theresa.

He was a 1959 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. He was a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Mr. Deyesu became an accountant and was working at a small Baltimore firm when he was recruited by Thomas Rowe Price Jr., founder of what is now known as T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

“It was a leap of faith, to hire this 25-year-old man,” said Mr. Deyesu’s wife, the former Victoria Hunter.

She said he “never regretted his decision” to join T. Rowe Price.

He remained at the firm until he retired in 2001 as a vice president, and ran the accounting operation for the firm’s mutual funds.

“Carmen played an integral role managing our mutual fund business as we evolved from a manual, paper-intensive world to today’s complex, technology-based world,” said Brian Rogers, who serves on the T. Rowe Price board. “He was also always great to work with.”

“He had a great attention to detail and a tremendous level of integrity,” said James S. Riepe, retired T. Rowe Price vice chairman. “He was also tremendously loyal to T. Rowe Price Inc., the company. He was also a deeply spiritual person.”

Mr. Riepe said that Mr. Deyesu played an important role in the development of the T. Rowe Price Funds during his more than 30 years with the firm.

“His accounting skills contributed importantly to the reputation of T. Rowe Price for serving the interests of its investors,” he said.

George Roche, former T. Rowe Price president and chairman called Mr. Deyesu “a very valuable employee whose work was very professional. He was a man of tremendous integrity.”

Mr. Deyesu had been born at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital on Caroline Street in East Baltimore, and later assisted the hospital and served on its operating and foundation boards — at his death he was was secretary of the Foundation Board and emeritus member of the Operating Board.

He was also a major donor to the institution.

Francis X. Kelly Jr., current chairman of the medical center’s board, said: "As the hospital's consummate volunteer leader, Carmen personified the values of St. Joe's so beautifully. His unmatched integrity, deep faith and reverence for St. Joe's so impressed us that we made him an emeritus board member for life.

“I have worked with many devoted community leaders on numerous boards but I've never met anyone as generous with his time and treasure as Carmen,” said Mr. Kelly.

“Here was this brilliant but humble leader who never lost faith in St. Joe’s,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center, University and Midtown campuses. “For almost 30 years, Carmen was steadfast in his support of the hospital. His loyalty and dedication were inspirational.”

Mr. Deyesu was the 2005 recipient of the hospital’s St. Joseph the Worker Award for “extraordinary contributions through faithful leadership and service.”

In addition to the hospital, Mr. Deyesu also supported the House of Ruth.

“My father was kind and generous and he listened to others very well,” said his son, Timothy Deyesu of Monkton. “He always told me he had a lot of love in his heart.”

Mr. Deyesu was a woodworker who made furniture for his children. He was an amateur photographer and collected vintage cameras, and also collected Franklin Mint miniature automobiles, including Corvettes.

He annually vacationed with his family in Ocean Pines. He also traveled overseas and attended a religious pilgrimage to Assisi, Italy.

A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St.

In addition to his wife of 23 years and his son, Mr. Deyesu is survived by another son, Jeffrey Deyesu of Bel Air; a daughter, Maria Healy of Bel Air; and seven grandchildren. He was previously married to Mary “Dennie” Scully, the mother of his children, with whom he remained friendly.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com