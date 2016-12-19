T. Bryan McIntire, former Baltimore County councilman, dies

T. Bryan McIntire, a Republican who served four terms in the Baltimore County Council and was Carroll County state's attorney from 1962 to 1970, died Friday at his Baltimore County home. He was 86.

His wife, Doris Poehler, said he died after a struggle with health issues that included heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In addition to his time as state's attorney in Carroll County, he was also a Master in Chancery for Carroll County Circuit Court.

He served on the Baltimore County Council from 1994 to 2010, when he retired from public service. He was the 2002 recipient of the Valleys Planning Council's McHarg Award.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who served with McIntire on the county council, called him "the ultimate gentleman" who was "always willing to work toward collaborative solutions to challenging issues."

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Theodore Bryan McIntire, a Hecht department stores traffic manager, and his wife, Anna Leigh Gordon. He was a 1948 graduate of St. Paul's School and earned a bachelor of arts at the Johns Hopkins University. He was a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law. He was a retired major in the Maryland National Guard.

Mr. McIntire donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. Family members said Monday that plans for a memorial service are incomplete.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, survivors include five daughters, Lee Anne Sachs of Howard County, Carole Leslie McIntire of Bethesda, Laurel Gordon Penn of New Windsor, Lynette Hansel of Westminster and Lisa Digges McIntire of Howard County; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. His marriage to Carole Lee Wood ended in divorce.

A full obituary will follow.

— Jacques Kelly