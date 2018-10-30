Betty Borgerding, retired secretary who organized family reunions, dies at 91

Betty B. Borgerding, a retired military and legal secretary who organized family reunions, died of complications of dementia Sunday at Ardens Courts of Towson. The former Parkville and Glen Arm resident was 91.

Born Betty Wilson in Chicago, she was the daughter of Wilbert “Bud” Wilson and his wife, Beatrice. She was reared by a grandmother and was a 1945 graduate of Seton High School. She attended business school and became a secretary to a Pentagon general. For several years she lived in Arlington, Va.

In 1952 she married Francis X. Borgerding, a Baltimore attorney. She assisted him in his legal practice.

She and her family lived for many years on Wentworth Road in Parkville. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church and helped run parish functions. She was also an organizer of Borgerding family reunions held in White Hall.

“My mother was a great friend and always helped where needed,” said her daughter, Deborah A. Padnuk, of Vero Beach, Fla.

She also belonged to a 16-member social group informally known as The Crowd.

Mrs. Borgerding was a devoted Orioles fan.

She later resided at the Glen Meadows Rretirement Community.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at St. Isaac Jogues Church at 9215 Old Harford Road.

In addition to her daughter, survivors include two sons, Francis X. Borgerding Jr. of Perry Hall and Thomas E. Borgerding of Middle River; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Her husband of 52 years died in 2004.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com