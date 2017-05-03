Arch L. Handy, decorated World War II combat infantryman

Arch L. Handy, a decorated World War II combat infantryman who fought at the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of slave labor camps in southern Germany and later became an official at Aberdeen Proving Ground, died Sunday of complications from dementia and cancer at a son's home in Birdsboro, Pa.

The longtime Bel Air resident was 91.

Born into a sharecropper's family in Crumpler, N.C., Archie Lee "Arch" Handy was the son of Everett Handy and Pearl Handy.

Mr. Handy, who never used his first name, moved to Long Bar Harbor in Harford County with his family in 1939, and graduated in 1942 from Old Post Road High School.

After working for a year in Adam's grocery store in Aberdeen, Mr. Handy took a job in 1943 at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

In 1944, the Army began recruiting young men with exceptional test scores into a specialized training program, and he entered the service on his 18th birthday in 1944.

Mr. Handy completed basic infantry training at Camp Wheeler, Ga., near Macon, and then joined the 7th Army, 100th Infantry Division, 398th Regiment, nicknamed the "Sons of Bitche," which took its name from the Battle of Bitche in western France.

He went ashore at Marseilles as a combat infantryman during the 1944 invasion of southern France, and was present during the Vosages Mountain campaign and went on to fight alongside the French 1st Army and French Resistance fighters during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944, and at Operation Nordwind in Alsace-Lorraine.

"I was 18 years old in the fall of 1944 — old enough to be a combat infantryman but too young to vote," he told The Baltimore Sun in a 1986 interview.

"My best friend, also age 18 and sharing a foxhole with me, was critically wounded during our first day of combat. Action was so intense that we didn't get a shower and change of clothes until January 1945, three months after leaving the ship," he recalled.

Mr. Handy recalled Christmas Eve 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge in a 1978 article he wrote for The Aegis newspaper in Harford County.

"The Christmas Eve setting, however, was unbelievable in the eyes of a Christian. We were on a hill, in four two-man foxholes. The sky was clear. There was a full moon," he wrote. "Sheep were grazing all around us. We related and openly discussed our setting with that in Bethlehem, as reported in the New Testament, on the night of Christ's birth."

After a Christmas morning breakfast of dry cereal powder mixed with cold water, Mr. Handy said they could look forward to not much else.

But Army cooks, two to three miles to the rear, had made sure the troops on the front line would have Christmas dinner.

"But, miraculously, there was Christmas dinner with all the trimmings," he wrote. Crouching so as not to expose themselves to enemy fire, the troops went down a hill two at a time to where dinner was being served.

"By 10 p.m. we had the traditional American Christmas dinner," he wrote. "Millions spent Christmas 1944 in a manner unlike prior, or subsequent, Christmases. The situation in which my fellow squad members and I found ourselves left an indelible mark upon us. We will never forget Christmas 1944."

Mr. Handy's "Reflections on Christmas 1944" was included in Edward G. Longacre's 2011 book, "War in the Ruins: The American Army's Final Battle Against Nazi Germany."

In March 1945, the 100th Infantry Division broke through the historic Maginot Line and captured the city of Bitche, and then moved on toward the Rhine River, which they crossed into Germany.

Mr. Handy participated in the liberation of slave labor camps in southern Germany and after the German surrender in May 1945, served for another year with the Army of occupation in Germany while studying at the University of Heidelberg.

Discharged in 1946, Mr. Handy's decorations included the Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Meritorious Unit Medal.

He enrolled at the University of Baltimore under the GI Bill of Rights and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1950, while working for the Department of Defense at Edgewood Arsenal. He later became chief of the plans and readiness division at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

His work took him across the U.S., as well as to Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, Okinawa, Taiwan, Germany, France, Italy and Vietnam.

When he retired in 1981, he received special commendations from the Secret Service and the White House Military Office for his work.

A lifelong stamp collector, Mr. Handy and family members established the Handy Stamp Shop on Hickory Avenue in Bel Air in 1974 ,which specialized in U.S. stamps, first-day covers and commemorative stamps. He closed the business in 2001, but continued to operate a mail-order business from his Bel Air home until 2012.

Mr. Handy remained active in several veterans' organizations, serving as president of the 100th Infantry Division Association and beginning in 1948 attended annual reunions until 2010.

For his years of work with the association, he was presented its Distinguished Service Award. Last November, he was made a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, at a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Washington.

He spoke of his wartime exploits at locals schools, veterans' events and at the Maryland Historical Society, which recorded an extensive interview with him.

He assisted World War II historians Stephen Ambrose and Andrew Carroll with background information, and submitted written reminiscences to the Military History Institute at the Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, Pa., the George C. Marshall Reserve Library in Lexington, Va., and the University of New Orleans.

Because he had grown up during the Depression, Mr. Handy was a lifelong Democrat, New Dealer and admirer of President Franklin d. Roosevelt, his son said.

Mr. Handy enjoyed golf and bowling and he was a Baltimore Colts, Ravens, Orioles and Aberdeen Ironbirds fan.

"He donated time, money, and personal efforts to those struggling with economic and racial inequalities," according to a profile written by a son, Dr. Robert A. Handy, a retired Harford County educator who lives in Bel Air. "He established a scholarship in the 1990s for Advanced Placement U.S. history students at Bel Air High School.

His wife of 62 years, the former Rita Angela Ciemny, died in 2013.