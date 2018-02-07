Ruth Cummings, mother of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and founder of Victory Prayer Chapel, dies

Ruth Elma Cummings, founder of the city’s Victory Prayer Chapel and mother of U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings, died Monday, according to the congressman’s office. She was 91.

“My mother was one of the smartest, most thoughtful and loving people I have ever known,” the congressman said in a statement. “She created a home for me, my dad and my six siblings where God was at the center and love overflowed.”

Born in Manning, S.C., she was one of 17 children of the late Willie Cochran and Gussie Johnson Cochran. She attended public schools in Clarendon County, S.C., according to a biography provided by the congressman’s office.

The biography notes that she believed at an early age that God had a calling for her; she would recall a story about how she would pray and preach to the cows while working in the fields.

In her mid- to late-teens she met Robert Cummings, and they married on June 23, 1945.

Soon after the birth of their first child, Robert Jr., the couple moved to Baltimore. They later added six more children to the family — Cheretheria “Retha,” Elijah, James, Diane, Carnel and Yvonne.

Mrs. Cummings worked as a domestic, and attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church, United Glorious Church of Christ, then later Faith and Deliverance Church of Christ.

She established Victory Prayer Chapel in the basement of her home, according to the biography, and later expanded it to a building on the corner of Walbrook Avenue and Monroe Street, then to another facility on Ayrdale Avenue. It is currently located at 4848 Reisterstown Road.

She established a food pantry, clothing drives, a prison ministry and a nursing home ministry — and also the Elder Robert Cummings Sr. Scholarship Fund, named for her husband of 55 years, who died in 2000.

“Through her example, my mother taught me to lead with integrity and that service to others is the highest calling,” said Congressman Cummings in his statement.

“Although my heart is heavy, I am grateful for the memories I have to share with my family, Victory Prayer Chapel, and the greater community of a phenomenal woman who filled our lives with principled guidance and joy,” he said.

Family members said Mrs. Cummings was a gifted cook known for her apple pie, sweet potato bread, biscuits, chicken and dumplings, collard greens and other specialties.

She enjoyed the family’s “Second Sunday” dinners hosted by her daughter Retha, where the family shared fellowship and remained close.

A viewing for Mrs. Cummings will be held 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at March Funeral Homes, 4300 Wabash Ave., according to a posting on the funeral home’s website, with services scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Victory Prayer Chapel.

In addition to her son, Mrs. Cummings is survived by her other children, Robert Cummings Jr., Cheretheria Blount, James Cummings, Diane Woodson, Carnel Cummings Sr. and Yvonne Cummings Jennings and their families, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family.

This story will be updated.