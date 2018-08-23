Attorney General Sessions fires back at Trump after President said he 'never took control' of Justice Department

Attorney General Jeff Sessions publicly pushed back against criticism from President Trump Thursday — promising the Justice Department won’t be “improperly influenced by political considerations.”

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda,” Sessions said in a statement.

Trump attacked his top law enforcement official earlier in the day, again lamenting the former Alabama senator’s decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian election interference.

The President unleashed a list of critiques and complaints about Sessions, the Justice Department and the FBI, attacking all three without providing any evidence he has been targeted unfairly.

Trump complained that Sessions "never took control of the Justice Department" during an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn’t have done,” Trump said. “He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself.’ I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?’”

Evan Vucci / AP President Trump ripped Attorney General Jeff Sessions, raising the specter that he may fire his top law enforcement official. President Trump ripped Attorney General Jeff Sessions, raising the specter that he may fire his top law enforcement official. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Trump’s fury comes days after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleading guilty to tax fraud and campaign finance violations in federal court and Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Cohen admitted that he paid off women alleging affairs with Trump at the President’s behest ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly castigated Sessions over his recusal and said he would not have appointed him had he known he would step away from the probe.

“It’s a very, very sad day. Jeff Sessions recused himself, which he shouldn’t have done or he should have told me,” he said in the Fox News interview. “Even my enemies say that Jeff Sessions should have told you that he was going to recuse himself and then you wouldn’t have put him in.”

Sessions stood his ground and hit back at Trump’s assertion of bias in the ranks of the DOJ.

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,” he said. “I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) indicated that he believes Sessions’ days at the Justice Department may be limited — but cautioned Trump to wait until after the midterms in November.

“The President’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that’s qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Graham told Bloomberg News Thursday. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the President.”

But firing the AG ahead of the upcoming midterms would create “havoc,” Graham added.